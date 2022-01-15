ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Lee by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-16 19:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 18:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens AREAS OF BLACK ICE EXPECTED TO CAUSE TREACHEROUS ROAD CONDITIONS THIS MORNING Abundant sunshine in most areas allowed roads to warm and driving conditions to improve for a time Monday afternoon. However, in most areas where snow is on the ground, roads remained wet from snowmelt. With temperatures ranging from the teens to mid 20s across the area this morning, black ice and frozen slush have likely formed on many roads. Slick and hazardous roads can be expected through at least the morning hours, when sunshine and temperatures warming above freezing should again allow the ice to thaw. Transportation agencies have advised the public to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. Any motorists that do venture out are urged to use extreme caution. If a road looks wet, it likely is covered in a thin sheet of ice.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 03:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-19 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Bay, Gulf, and Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Day, Grant, Marshall, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-18 19:45:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Day; Grant; Marshall; Roberts POCKETS OF BLOWING SNOW AND REDUCED VISIBILITY THIS EVENING Scattered snow showers will continue moving southeast across far northeast South Dakota and west central Minnesota through the evening hours. These snow showers, combined with northwest winds gusting over 50 mph, will create periods of low visibility and hazardous travel conditions. Visibility may be reduced to below one-quarter mile at times, which was reported near Roy Lake around 520 PM CST. If traveling this evening, be prepared for quickly lowering visibility as any snow showers pass overhead.
DAY COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for La Porte by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 18:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-20 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. As with traveling into any area that may be impacted by winter weather, be sure to carry blankets, water, some extra food, and a flashlight. Target Area: La Porte WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Highest total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches possible. * WHERE...In Indiana, La Porte County. In Michigan, Berrien County, especially close to Lake Michigan. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Bands of heavy lake effect snow are possible Wednesday night through Thursday that may impact Interstates 94, 196 and 94 as well as the toll road.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 02:43:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-19 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Rusk; St. Croix COLD AIR MOVING IN - ICY CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP Some roads and sidewalks may become slick late this afternoon and tonight as temperatures drop and winds become strong. Winds gusting to 30 or 40 mph may make it difficult to stay on any icy roads, so drive with care and avoid sudden braking or accelerating. Visibilities may also briefly drop in patchy areas of blowing snow, and snow may drift onto road surfaces due to the strong winds late this afternoon and tonight. If traveling, make sure you have food and water, proper coats, hats, gloves, blankets and a winter survival kit with you in case your vehicle becomes stranded.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for South Central Elko County, Southeastern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 01:59:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-18 09:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County Patchy Freezing Fog Expected Early This Morning Latest observations along and near I-80 show patchy areas of freezing fog just east of Wendover. Visibilities have been observed in this band as low as 0.25 miles. Patchy freezing fog could spread westward early this morning. Use caution when driving. Any fog is expected to dissipate later this morning. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 23:32:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-19 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Marquette Snow to continue overnight into Wednesday Lake-effect snow will continue overnight into Wednesday, with an additional 1 to 2 inches of snow anticipated for the northern portions of the county, with locally higher amounts possible in the higher terrain. Motorists should be aware of the slippery conditions from snow that has already fallen, with any additional snowfall exacerbating travel conditions, especially on any untreated roads. Those traveling tonight and early tomorrow should allow for extra time to reach destinations, leave plenty of space between vehicles, and use low-beam headlights.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Dubois, Orange, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 05:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 08:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crawford; Dubois; Orange; Perry Patchy Freezing Fog Possible In Sheltered Valleys This Morning Very patchy fog and mist has developed in sheltered valleys where skies have cleared out this morning and temperatures have fallen into the upper teens and lower 20s. A few, isolated slick spots may develop in areas where fog is thick and persistent. Use caution if traveling in these sheltered valleys and you encounter fog.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 18:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-20 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. As with traveling into any area that may be impacted by winter weather, be sure to carry blankets, water, some extra food, and a flashlight. Target Area: Berrien WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Highest total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches possible. * WHERE...In Indiana, La Porte County. In Michigan, Berrien County, especially close to Lake Michigan. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Bands of heavy lake effect snow are possible Wednesday night through Thursday that may impact Interstates 94, 196 and 94 as well as the toll road.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 16:14:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-19 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens AREAS OF BLACK ICE EXPECTED TO CAUSE TREACHEROUS ROAD CONDITIONS AGAIN TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING Plentiful sunshine has caused snowmelt across the area this afternoon. In locations that still have snow on the ground and wet roadways by this evening will refreeze overnight. Temperatures are forecasted to dip into the 20s across the area tonight. Black ice and frozen slush will likely form on the roadways. Slick and hazardous roads should be expected through Wednesday morning when sunshine should again allow the ice to thaw.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 20:33:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-19 00:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Scotland Arctic cold front blasting through the Midwest An Arctic cold this evening was moving into eastern Iowa and will continue pushing across northwest Illinois later this evening. Expect wind gusts initially between 40 and 50 mph with the frontal passage which could be problematic if you are traveling, especially in a high profile vehicle. The front will reach the Dubuque to Cedar Rapids area around 9 pm, the Freeport to Quad Cities to Burlington area around 10 pm, and Macomb to Princeton, Illinois around 11 pm. The cold air will follow an hour or two behind the wind shift, and low temperatures by sunrise tomorrow will range from the single digits north and west of the Quad Cities to the lower teens south and east. Subzero wind chills are expected area-wide at that time.
CLARK COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dundy by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 02:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-19 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dundy WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM MST /2 AM CST/ TO 11 AM MST /NOON CST/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Kansas, east central and northeast Colorado and southwest Nebraska. * WHEN...From 1 AM MST /2 AM CST/ to 11 AM MST /noon CST/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Crow Wing, North Cass, Northern Aitkin, South Aitkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-19 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Crow Wing; North Cass; Northern Aitkin; South Aitkin; South Cass WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Crow Wing, South Cass, Northern Aitkin, North Cass and South Aitkin Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Mille Lacs Band, East Lake and, Big Sandy Lake areas. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 16:14:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-19 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens AREAS OF BLACK ICE EXPECTED TO CAUSE TREACHEROUS ROAD CONDITIONS AGAIN TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING Plentiful sunshine has caused snowmelt across the area this afternoon. In locations that still have snow on the ground and wet roadways by this evening will refreeze overnight. Temperatures are forecasted to dip into the 20s across the area tonight. Black ice and frozen slush will likely form on the roadways. Slick and hazardous roads should be expected through Wednesday morning when sunshine should again allow the ice to thaw.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 18:03:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-19 04:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Mississippi; New Madrid; Perry; Ripley; Scott; Stoddard; Wayne Bitterly cold temperatures expected starting Wednesday Afternoon Slick Roads possible late Wednesday Afternoon and Night An Arctic blast of cold air will move into the Quad State region Wednesday afternoon, pushing the entire region below the freezing mark by 7 pm Wednesday. Once the cold air moves in, temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing until early Saturday afternoon. Gusty north winds will produce very low wind chills Thursday into Friday morning. Wind chills below zero will be likely over southern Illinois and southeast Missouri, with barely above zero wind chills over west Kentucky and southwest Indiana. Wind Chills will remain in the single digits for parts of the area all day on Thursday and into early Friday morning. Anyone traveling or working outdoors should bundle up in layers to protect yourself from developing hypothermia and frostbite. Consideration should also be given to protect pets and livestock left outdoors. For those with water systems vulnerable to an extended period of sub-freezing temperatures, be sure to keep a trickle of water running through those systems. A Winter Weather Advisory is currently posted for part of southwest Indiana and the Pennyrile region of west Kentucky late Wednesday afternoon and night, where the best accumulation of wintry precipitation is expected. However, with temperatures expected to plummet and remain below freezing, any wintry precipitation still left on roadways and sidewalks across the Quad State late Wednesday afternoon and night will freeze. Travelers should use caution while traveling and be watchful for any slick spots on roadways, especially elevated bridges and overpasses. Please stay tuned to the National Weather Service in Paducah for the latest forecasts and statements associated with this winter event.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-20 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM WEDNESDAY TO 7 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio, northeast Kentucky and central, northern, southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...From 7 PM Wednesday to 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow could briefly be heavy at times late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, leading to reduced visibilities.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-20 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Gallia; Jackson; Lawrence WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM WEDNESDAY TO 7 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio, northeast Kentucky and central, northern, southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...From 7 PM Wednesday to 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow could briefly be heavy at times late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, leading to reduced visibilities.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bureau, Carroll, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Jo Daviess by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 14:34:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-19 00:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bureau; Carroll; Hancock; Henderson; Henry; Jo Daviess; McDonough; Mercer; Putnam; Rock Island; Stephenson; Warren; Whiteside Arctic cold front blasting through the Midwest An Arctic cold this evening was moving into eastern Iowa and will continue pushing across northwest Illinois later this evening. Expect wind gusts initially between 40 and 50 mph with the frontal passage which could be problematic if you are traveling, especially in a high profile vehicle. The front will reach the Dubuque to Cedar Rapids area around 9 pm, the Freeport to Quad Cities to Burlington area around 10 pm, and Macomb to Princeton, Illinois around 11 pm. The cold air will follow an hour or two behind the wind shift, and low temperatures by sunrise tomorrow will range from the single digits north and west of the Quad Cities to the lower teens south and east. Subzero wind chills are expected area-wide at that time.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL

