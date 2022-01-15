ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Pinellas by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-16 19:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 18:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens AREAS OF BLACK ICE EXPECTED TO CAUSE TREACHEROUS ROAD CONDITIONS THIS MORNING Abundant sunshine in most areas allowed roads to warm and driving conditions to improve for a time Monday afternoon. However, in most areas where snow is on the ground, roads remained wet from snowmelt. With temperatures ranging from the teens to mid 20s across the area this morning, black ice and frozen slush have likely formed on many roads. Slick and hazardous roads can be expected through at least the morning hours, when sunshine and temperatures warming above freezing should again allow the ice to thaw. Transportation agencies have advised the public to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. Any motorists that do venture out are urged to use extreme caution. If a road looks wet, it likely is covered in a thin sheet of ice.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 22:21:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-19 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Colbert; Cullman; DeKalb; Franklin; Jackson; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Limestone; Madison; Marshall; Morgan Winter Weather Outlook Light freezing rain or drizzle possible early Thursday morning A strong cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening. Behind the front, lingering rain will likely change to freezing rain or drizzle briefly before ending Thursday morning. This transition is most likely to take place in southern middle Tennessee and northwest Alabama, or generally northwest of a Scottsboro to Guntersville to Cullman Line. Southeast of this line, temperatures may remain just above freezing into early Thursday morning keeping precipitation all liquid. A light glaze of ice is possible as a result of the freezing rain or drizzle, and may impact travel conditions Thursday morning. Temperatures may recover just above freezing for a few hours during the midday to early afternoon hours. However, the highest elevations of the Cumberland Plateau in northern Jackson County Alabama and Franklin County Tennessee may remain at or below freezing, so any ice accumulation may be slow to melt off roadways. A developing winter storm may affect much of the southeastern United States on Friday into Saturday. At this time, only a slight chance of snow is expected for far northeast Alabama with this system, with any accumulations remaining less than a half inch. Being a few days away, please keep checking for later updates in case this forecast changes and weather and impacts change for our area. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 10:20:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-20 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 10 to 13 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents continue. * WHERE...Beaches of Culebra. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 2 PM AST this afternoon as swell from the north diminish. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 02:43:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-19 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Rusk; St. Croix COLD AIR MOVING IN - ICY CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP Some roads and sidewalks may become slick late this afternoon and tonight as temperatures drop and winds become strong. Winds gusting to 30 or 40 mph may make it difficult to stay on any icy roads, so drive with care and avoid sudden braking or accelerating. Visibilities may also briefly drop in patchy areas of blowing snow, and snow may drift onto road surfaces due to the strong winds late this afternoon and tonight. If traveling, make sure you have food and water, proper coats, hats, gloves, blankets and a winter survival kit with you in case your vehicle becomes stranded.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Southwest, Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 04:13:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-20 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Southwest; Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents continue due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Vieques, and southwestern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 20:44:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-19 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents continue due to breaking waves between 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Most west and north beaches of St. Croix. * WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Day, Grant, Marshall, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-18 19:45:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Day; Grant; Marshall; Roberts POCKETS OF BLOWING SNOW AND REDUCED VISIBILITY THIS EVENING Scattered snow showers will continue moving southeast across far northeast South Dakota and west central Minnesota through the evening hours. These snow showers, combined with northwest winds gusting over 50 mph, will create periods of low visibility and hazardous travel conditions. Visibility may be reduced to below one-quarter mile at times, which was reported near Roy Lake around 520 PM CST. If traveling this evening, be prepared for quickly lowering visibility as any snow showers pass overhead.
DAY COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for South Central Elko County, Southeastern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 01:59:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-18 09:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County Patchy Freezing Fog Expected Early This Morning Latest observations along and near I-80 show patchy areas of freezing fog just east of Wendover. Visibilities have been observed in this band as low as 0.25 miles. Patchy freezing fog could spread westward early this morning. Use caution when driving. Any fog is expected to dissipate later this morning. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for La Porte by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 18:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-20 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. As with traveling into any area that may be impacted by winter weather, be sure to carry blankets, water, some extra food, and a flashlight. Target Area: La Porte WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Highest total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches possible. * WHERE...In Indiana, La Porte County. In Michigan, Berrien County, especially close to Lake Michigan. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Bands of heavy lake effect snow are possible Wednesday night through Thursday that may impact Interstates 94, 196 and 94 as well as the toll road.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Allen, Barren, Clinton, Cumberland, Logan, Metcalfe by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 05:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adair; Allen; Barren; Clinton; Cumberland; Logan; Metcalfe; Monroe; Russell; Simpson Patchy Freezing Fog Possible Early This Morning Very patchy fog has developed in areas where skies have cleared out this morning and temperatures have fallen into the upper teens and lower 20s. A few slick spots may develop in areas where fog is thick and persistent. Use caution if traveling if you encounter fog.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Daviess, Henderson, Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-20 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Daviess; Henderson; Hopkins; McLean; Muhlenberg; Union; Webster .An arctic cold front will move across the region on Wednesday, causing rain to change to snow Wednesday evening. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky. The advisory extends from the Evansville metro area south and east, including Henderson and Owensboro, and as far south as Madisonville and Central City. * WHEN...From 4 PM Wednesday to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS....The combination of gusty winds, falling temperatures and wind chills, and falling snow will cause hazardous travel. Freezing of residual moisture on roads from rain earlier Wednesday will cause some ice.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cabell, Calhoun, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Mason, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-20 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Cabell; Calhoun; Jackson; Kanawha; Lincoln; Mason; Putnam; Ritchie; Roane; Wayne; Wirt WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM WEDNESDAY TO 7 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio, northeast Kentucky and central, northern, southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...From 7 PM Wednesday to 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow could briefly be heavy at times late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, leading to reduced visibilities.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Dubois, Orange, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 05:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 08:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crawford; Dubois; Orange; Perry Patchy Freezing Fog Possible In Sheltered Valleys This Morning Very patchy fog and mist has developed in sheltered valleys where skies have cleared out this morning and temperatures have fallen into the upper teens and lower 20s. A few, isolated slick spots may develop in areas where fog is thick and persistent. Use caution if traveling in these sheltered valleys and you encounter fog.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 18:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-20 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. As with traveling into any area that may be impacted by winter weather, be sure to carry blankets, water, some extra food, and a flashlight. Target Area: Berrien WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Highest total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches possible. * WHERE...In Indiana, La Porte County. In Michigan, Berrien County, especially close to Lake Michigan. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Bands of heavy lake effect snow are possible Wednesday night through Thursday that may impact Interstates 94, 196 and 94 as well as the toll road.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 16:14:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-19 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens AREAS OF BLACK ICE EXPECTED TO CAUSE TREACHEROUS ROAD CONDITIONS AGAIN TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING Plentiful sunshine has caused snowmelt across the area this afternoon. In locations that still have snow on the ground and wet roadways by this evening will refreeze overnight. Temperatures are forecasted to dip into the 20s across the area tonight. Black ice and frozen slush will likely form on the roadways. Slick and hazardous roads should be expected through Wednesday morning when sunshine should again allow the ice to thaw.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bracken, Grant, Lewis, Mason, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-20 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Bracken; Grant; Lewis; Mason; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM WEDNESDAY TO 7 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of South Central and Southwest Ohio and Northeast and Northern Kentucky. * WHEN...From 7 PM Wednesday to 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
BRACKEN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 23:32:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-19 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Marquette Snow to continue overnight into Wednesday Lake-effect snow will continue overnight into Wednesday, with an additional 1 to 2 inches of snow anticipated for the northern portions of the county, with locally higher amounts possible in the higher terrain. Motorists should be aware of the slippery conditions from snow that has already fallen, with any additional snowfall exacerbating travel conditions, especially on any untreated roads. Those traveling tonight and early tomorrow should allow for extra time to reach destinations, leave plenty of space between vehicles, and use low-beam headlights.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI

