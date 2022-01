343 Industries has provided an update on the state of Halo Infinite's Big Team Battle mode, which has been pretty busted for around a month now. In a post on the official Halo forum, community director Brian Jarrard said a "strike force" has been working on a hotfix while the development team were out for the holidays. The 12v12 mode has been plagued with matchmaking and disconnection issues since December, made even worse when you're trying to queue into it with buddies which is half the fun of BTB in the first place. A "few attempts at solving and mitigating before the holiday break" were made, but the issue has gone largely unfixed.

RETAIL ・ 7 DAYS AGO