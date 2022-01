KALAMAZOO, MI – Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s officials have identified a Kalamazoo man who was killed in a head-on crash Friday night on Sprinkle Road. Authorities said Austin James Hankla, 24, died in the Jan. 14 collision in Comstock Township. He was the passenger in a vehicle going north that was struck by a southbound vehicle, which sheriff’s officials said crossed the centerline and caused the crash at 10:35 p.m., just south of H Avenue.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO