Public Health

Sedition Charges, Voting Rights and COVID Confusion

pbs.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, 11 members of the Oath Keepers, including founder Stewart...

www.pbs.org

TheAtlantaVoice

On MLK Day, King III implores Senate to act on voting rights

A day before the U.S. Senate was expected to take up significant legislation on voting rights that is looking likely to fail, Martin Luther King, Jr.’s eldest son condemned federal lawmakers over their inaction. Speaking in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Martin Luther King III said though he was marking the federal holiday named for his […] The post On MLK Day, King III implores Senate to act on voting rights appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Martin Luther King’s son and Democrats hit out at senators blocking voting rights bill: ‘History will not remember them kindly’

Top democrats and the eldest son of Martin Luther King marked the national holiday that would have celebrated his father’s 93rd birthday by railing against the de facto Senate supermajority requirement. They called out two Democrats for enabling Republican attacks on voting rights by refusing to change Senate rules so Democrats can enact voting rights legislation.Speaking at Washington’s Union Station, civil rights activist Martin Luther King III warned that American democracy “stands on the brink of serious trouble” as long as voting rights legislation backed by Democrats remains bogged down in the upper chamber.The Senate is set to return...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Great Bend Tribune

Protect our right to vote

One year ago, we witnessed an attack on our country: an insurrection by political extremists at the U.S. Capitol. A mob of violent rioters defaced the Capitol Building and threatened the lives of the elected officials and staff working there – the core of American democracy. This was a pivotal moment for America and our fundamental promise of free and fair elections.
MSNBC

First sedition charges filed in Capitol attack

More than a year after the Jan. 6 insurrection, prosecutors have arrested Oath Keepers leader, Stewart Rhodes, and 10 others for seditious conspiracy in connection to the attack. It comes as the Jan. 6 committee subpoenas social media giants Twitter, Reddit, Facebook and Google. Meantime, President Biden expressed doubt about passing the voting rights bills hours after Sen. Kyrsten Sinema made clear she won’t vote to gut the filibuster rule. Plus, the Supreme Court blocks Biden’s vaccine and testing requirement for large businesses but upheld the mandate for health care workers.Jan. 14, 2022.
Martha's Vineyard Times

Islanders to march for voting rights

The Democratic Council of Martha’s Vineyard and Indivisible Martha’s Vineyard are co-sponsoring the March for Voting Rights on Saturday, Jan. 15, at Five Corners in Vineyard Haven. The event is planned for 1 pm, according to a press release, but will not be held in the case of severe weather. This will be one of many marches and rallies to take place across the country, according to the press release.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
NPR

Voting Rights Legislation, COVID Closures for Schools, Djokovic's Visa Reinstated

When it comes to voting rights, advocates want more than just speeches and platitudes from their leaders. Can President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris deliver when they travel to Georgia today? And many kids across the country are back in virtual classes. How are parents and teachers and school districts coping? Plus, tennis star Novak Djokovic's Australian visa has been reinstated. How do Australians feel about his vaccine exemption?
New York Post

Founder of far-right group Oath Keepers slapped with sedition charge

Eleven rioters, including the founder of the far-right group the Oath Keepers, who stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election have been charged with seditious conspiracy, federal officials said Thursday. Elmer Stewart Rhodes, the 56-year-old founder of the extremist group, was...
Creston News Advertiser

Voting rights, myths and fallacies

The general election conducted during the pandemic of 2020 has been cited for several irregularities. For example, many states had their voting laws changed during the period of live and absentee voting. Some of the states changed procedures and deadlines by officials not authorized by law to do so. Although no charges of irregular procedures have actually been found by a court of law, many hasty or unclear situations have occurred.
thewestsidegazette.com

A Key Reason Jan. 6 Rioters Aren’t Facing Sedition Charges: They’re White

Looking back at historical trials of sedition, a pattern emerges. As of this writing, 695 people have been charged for federal crimes related to the January 6, 2021, Capitol breach—crimes motivated by the lie that Joe Biden won because of nationwide election fraud. Of those 695 people, not one has been charged with sedition, defined in the US Code as two or more people conspiring to “overthrow, put down, or to destroy” the government, “prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law,” or “by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States.”
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Call to action on voting rights

Too often, the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a federal holiday since 1986, has devolved into a nostalgic and self-congratulatory look backward that sanitizes the message of the civil rights icon. This year, more than ever, the third Monday of January should become a call to action. No...
theameryfreepress.com

To the Editor: Voting Rights Legislation

There has been bi-partisan support for Voting Rights Legislation since its passage in 1965. What is the history? What is different now? Republican Presidents and Congress have supported it. In 1965 Democratic President Johnson signed Voting Rights Act. The act opened polls to millions of black, Asians, Native, and Latino Americans by outlawing racist voting practices. In this act, certain provisions expire at different times. Since then, Congress enacted major amendments to the Voting Rights Act in 1970, 1975, 1982, 1992, and 2006 to ensure everyone’s right to vote and non-partisan oversight. Each amendment coincided with an expiration of some of the Act’s special provisions.
news-shield.com

Biden Voting Rights

Georgia Republican leaders give Biden, Harris cold reception during voting rights tour. (The Center Square) – Georgia Republicans reaffirmed their stance behind the state's election reforms in response Tuesday to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to rally for federal voting rights reform.
baystatebanner.com

Voting rights under fire

Securing voting rights was always the primary goal of the Civil Rights Movement. Segregation and racial discrimination were demeaning, inconvenient and insulting, but Blacks always understood that power at the polls was the only way to eliminate second-class citizenship. Blacks went to the polls in the 1964 presidential election and...
Creston News Advertiser

Voting rights taking priority

Democrats have decided to put aside the Build Back Better bill for now and try to do something about the major pressing issue of voting rights. Without bipartisan support, however, success on both counts will be next to impossible. There probably hasn’t been enough effort to achieve bipartisan support for...
