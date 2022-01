So many bands opt to revisit classic covers or put their own spin on well-known songs but I wonder how much such choices are driven by the knowledge that they are gaining access to a ready audience, that the real work has already been done by the band or artist that wrote the song in the first place. They might say that they are paying tribute to a band that means a lot to them but I’m not so sure. Covering songs by underground and often overlooked bands is definitely a more honest approach and it is one that Revolution Above Disorder takes with their cover of Television Personalities masterful 1982 single “Scream Quietly”.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO