Eldest Souls is not a leisurely game and at times it can feel downright unfair. With players taking on the Old Gods in a boss gauntlet with each fight being more challenging than the next. It's an unforgiving type of challenge as you try and try again to memorize the pattern and try to triumph but it doesn't always work out that way. With every advantage given to the boss, Eldest Souls is about facing an uphill battle where you must take every advantage if you hope to succeed.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO