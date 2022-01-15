ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Jack Brydon heads injury-time equaliser for Edinburgh City at Kelty Hearts

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J9JZg_0dmk52eX00

Kelty Hearts remain seven points clear at the top of Scottish League Two despite blowing a two-goal lead late on to draw 2-2 at home to Edinburgh City.

Joe Cardle opened the scoring for Hearts after 27 minutes before doubling his tally 10 minutes into the second half.

Daniel Handling pulled a goal back for Edinburgh with 15 minutes remaining and Jack Brydon completed the comeback with a header in stoppage time.

Second-placed Forfar failed to capitalise after being held to a 2-2 draw at Annan.

Tommy Goss’ fourth-minute opener had Annan ahead but Forfar fought back, with goals from Andy Munro and Craig Slater turning the game on its head before half-time.

Aidan Smith’s 57th-minute header earned a share of the spoils for third-placed Annan, who remain two points behind Forfar in the table.

At the other end, bottom side Cowdenbeath picked up just their third league victory of the season by seeing off Stenhousemuir 2-0 at Ochilview Park.

Goals from Robbie Buchanan and Bobby Barr in the early stages of the second half were enough to secure a win which leaves Maurice Ross’ side nine points adrift of safety.

Kane Hester scored and missed a penalty in Elgin’s 1-1 draw with Albion Rovers.

Hester’s 25th-minute spot-kick, awarded after he was fouled in the box, was cancelled out by Albion Rovers midfielder Sean Fagan on the stroke of half-time.

Rovers had an unnamed triallist sent off moments after the break, before Hester missed from the spot midway through the second half after he was once again brought down in the area.

Elsewhere, Matt Yates’ stoppage-time penalty secured Stranraer a dramatic 3-3 draw against Stirling Albion.

Stirling were in front midway through the first half after Jack Leitch struck but Tommy Muir and Darryl Duffy goals put Stranraer ahead by the hour mark.

Stirling rallied, though, with Kieran Moore and Adam Cummins putting the visitors ahead only for Yates to have the final say.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Carlisle keep unbeaten run going with draw against Hartlepool

Improving Carlisle extended their unbeaten Sky Bet League Two run to five games with a 0-0 draw against stubborn visitors Hartlepool. The Cumbrians hit the crossbar while Pools could have gained only a second away league win of the campaign were it not for home goalkeeper Mark Howard. Ben Killip...
SOCCER
newschain

Stevenage end Crawley’s unbeaten run as substitute Luke Norris strikes

Luke Norris stepped off the bench to score the winner for struggling Stevenage as they recorded an important 2-1 victory against in-form Crawley. The result – Boro’s second win in three games – opened up an eight-point gap between them and the League Two relegation zone, while this was a first defeat in six games for Crawley.
SOCCER
The Independent

Arsenal optimistic Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will go ahead

Arsenal are optimistic their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.The Gunners successfully appealed to the Premier League to have Sunday’s north London derby away to Tottenham called off in the absence of a number of players.Injuries, suspension, coronavirus cases and losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations saw Mikel Arteta’s ranks depleted enough for the league to postpone their scheduled fixture.However, the PA news agency understands there have been no additional Covid-19 cases in the past two days and a couple of players are now likely to be fit following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maurice Ross
Person
Joe Cardle
Person
Jack Leitch
Person
Adam Cummins
Person
Aidan Smith
AFP

Rooney ascent raises prospect of Everton return

Derby manager Wayne Rooney is in contention for an emotional return to Everton after the former England star's impressive handling of affairs on the pitch despite a financial crisis at the Championship club. Rooney is among the bookmakers' favourites to take permanent charge at Goodison Park after Rafael Benitez was sacked on Sunday. The 36-year-old made his name at Everton as a precocious teenager before rejoining his boyhood club following a glittering spell at Manchester United. And, in his short time as a manager, Rooney has offered evidence that the potential return of the prodigal son would be more than just an olive branch to Everton supporters infuriated by the dismal reign of the despised Benitez.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Donny van de Beek turns down Newcastle loan

What the papers sayDonny van de Beek has rejected his reported loan deal to Newcastle from Manchester United, according to the Telegraph. The 24-year-old midfielder had been in the sights of the Magpies as they battle against relegation, but the club’s unstable position was also said to be what caused Van de Beek to turn the deal down.Newcastle have struggled with other transfer prospects too but, according to the Daily Express, the club is optimistic a deal for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos can be closed this week. The 28-year-old Brazilian reportedly wants to move to the Premier League and seems...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Boost for Scotland and Wales as FIFA wipes bookings ahead of World Cup play-offs

Scotland and Wales have received a World Cup play-off boost with FIFA removing all yellow cards picked up in qualifying.Both Scotland boss Steve Clarke and Wales counterpart Robert Page had called for bookings to be wiped clean after securing their place in the play-offs in November.FIFA has now decided to introduce a yellow-card amnesty for the 12 European nations involved in the March play-offs, which could see Scotland and Wales meet to determine a place at this year’s World Cup.A Football Association of Wales spokesman said: “Following a request from UEFA, FIFA has decided to cancel all cautions that have...
UEFA
newschain

Frustration for Darrell Clarke as Port Vale beaten by Salford

Darrell Clarke was left frustrated by Port Vale’s 1-0 loss to Salford in a fixture delayed by a damaged goalpost. The Valiants’ first-half dominance was disrupted by a 10-minute stoppage after Connor Hall collided with the post and a tractor entered the field to straighten the woodwork. Despite...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kelty#Scottish League Two#Elgin
newschain

‘Knackered’ Paul Tisdale delighted with win over Crawley

Stevenage manager Paul Tisdale admitted to feeling “knackered” following the tense 2-1 victory over Crawley that lifted them further clear of the League Two relegation zone. Substitute Luke Norris scored the winner for Boro, who are now eight points ahead of second-from-bottom Scunthorpe after picking up seven points...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Stephen Glass baffled by penalty decision in Aberdeen’s draw with Rangers

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass was baffled as to why his side were not awarded a penalty seconds before Rangers scored in an eventful 1-1 draw at Pittodrie. Goalkeeper Allan McGregor caught Ryan Hedges after the Dons forward got to a long ball first, but referee Kevin Clancy waved play on and Rangers went straight up the park to score through Ianis Hagi in the 20th minute.
SOCCER
newschain

St Mirren end long wait for a win with victory at Dundee United

St Mirren ended their 11-game run without a win by beating Dundee United 2-1 at Tannadice in the cinch Premiership. The Buddies opened the scoring in the first half with a superbly created and well taken goal by Jay Henderson, before making it two after the break thanks to Eamonn Brophy.
SOCCER
newschain

Marco Silva delighted as Fulham continue scoring run

Marco Silva hailed his free-scoring players after Fulham thrashed Birmingham 6-2 to move five points clear at the top of the Championship. It was a third goal-fest in the space of seven days for the Cottagers following last week’s 7-0 romp at Reading and a 6-2 home thrashing of Bristol City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Port Vale beaten by Salford as damaged goalpost forces delay

Salford snatched a 1-0 win over Port Vale in a game delayed by 10 minutes due to a damaged goalpost. The Valiants started brightly and dominated the opening period, with Ben Garrity going agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock when his powerful goal-bound strike was cleared by Theo Vassell. In...
SOCCER
newschain

Bruce Anderson’s brace earns Livingston victory over Dundee

Bruce Anderson’s well-taken double earned Livingston a 2-0 cinch Premiership victory over dismal Dundee at the Tony Macaroni Stadium. After a goalless first 45 minutes in the first fixture after the rescheduled winter break, the Livi striker struck twice from close range early in the second half, with James McPake’s side unable to offer a response.
SOCCER
newschain

Jofra Archer’s presence welcomed as he links up with England Twenty20 squad

Jofra Archer was back with England for the first time in nearly a year after linking up with the Twenty20 squad ahead of their five-match series against the West Indies. The World Cup-winning fast bowler is still some way off an international return and England are refusing to put a timescale on any playing comeback after a second operation on a longstanding elbow complaint last month.
WORLD
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
112K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy