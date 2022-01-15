ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Jake Paul will ‘run a mile’ from Mairis Breidis says promoter after world champ got tattoo bizarre of YouTuber

By Ian Tuckey
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

JAKE PAUL would 'run a mile' from Mairis Breidis - even though the champions boxer called him out with a tattoo!

That's the verdict of Breidis' promoter Kalle Sauerland, who insists he could make a bout between the world cruiserweight champ and unbeaten YouTuber Paul.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08VHHM_0dmk4wWP00
Mairis Breidis would be a huge step up in class for Jake Paul Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gdp0Z_0dmk4wWP00
Jake Paul would be too scared to fight Mairis Breidis , according to the Latvian's promoter Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Sauerland reckons Paul would be scared off once he saw highlights of the Latvian's chilling knockouts.

But in an effort to land a huge pay-day with the social media star, Breidis has had 'JAKE'S BAD KARMA' inked onto his leg.

Sauerland was shocked by the tattoo and told talkSPORT Boxing. “He sent it to me, the day before it went out, and I didn’t know what to say!

“I mean, he is a very jokey character and you mustn’t misunderstand him – he’s preparing now for his mandatory defence now, which he has to do.

“It will be [Jay] Opetaia, again a very tough contender, he has earned the right to fight him. He is a three-time world champion.

“So people out there saying he is after Jake Paul… yeah right!

"He is a three-time world champion who won the World Boxing Super Series to unify the belts. You can forget that part, of course he looks at it as a commercial opportunity!"

Sauerland scoffed at the idea of Paul agreeing to take on the IBF and Ring Magazine's 200lb king.

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

He added: “I said to him, ‘Mairis, this guy is not going to fight you! He wants novice fighters, retired superstars – preferably retired for a decade – he is not looking for a top drawer cruiserweight’.

“It doesn’t help that when you go into YouTube and you type in ‘Mairis Breidis showreel knockouts’ and I’m sure if you show that to Jake Paul, he will look at that and run a mile.

“But the fact that he has got a tattoo done of it, whether it is real or not, I saw it went quite viral and I understandably so.

“He’s a character, Mairis, and I’m sure he will keep surprising us with more of those moments.”

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Will
Person
Jake Paul
dexerto.com

Who is Kourtney Kellar? Jake Paul’s ring girl goes viral

Jake Paul is changing the boxing world one fight at a time, but his fans are completely infatuated with Kourtney Kellar, one of his ring girls. Jake Paul and Bryce Hall brought ring girl, Kourtney Kellar, to the attention of their fans back in September. Kellar revealed some lighthearted DM’s with Bryce Hall, as well as reacting to Jake Paul’s boxing career on TikTok.
CELEBRITIES
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul says he made more than $40 million from his boxing career in 2021

It’s no wonder Jake Paul has quickly become the hottest ticket in boxing after a very successful 2021 campaign. As part of a series counting down the highest paid YouTube stars for the year, Forbes placed Paul No. 2 overall, estimating the 24-year-old social influencer ranked in $40 million from his boxing career along with an additional $5 million earned from his videos, endorsements and other business ventures.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Insider

Report: Mike Tyson In “Advanced Talks” For Fight With Jake Paul

Give the Paul brothers this – they attract top, albeit over the hill, talent. Less than a year after Logan Paul battled Floyd Mayweather in an extremely lucrative exhibition bout, The Sun is now reporting that younger brother Jake Paul is deep in “advanced talks” with none other than Mike Tyson himself. Those “talks,” over course, have to do with a potential multi-million dollar pay per view exhibition bout between the two men. “Tyson and Paul’s reps,” The Sun reports, “are thrashing out plans for a headline pay per view bout later this year.” If it’s agreed to, the match will reportedly go down in Las Vegas.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Boxing Super Series#Tattoos#Boxing#Combat#Latvian#Ibf#Ring Magazine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Sports
TMZ.com

Mike Tyson Says No Fight Negotiations W/ Jake Paul, 'New To Me'

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul?! In a boxing ring?! Well, despite a report the men were deep in negotiations to fight, Iron Mike says it flat out ain't true. The 55-year-old former undisputed heavyweight champion of the world took to his Twitter page to shoot down the news. "This is...
COMBAT SPORTS
enstarz.com

Stephen Curry In A ‘Non-Traditional Relationship’ With Wife Ayesha? Longtime Couple’s ‘Not-So-Perfect’ Marriage Explored

It has come to the attention of numerous netizens that there seemed to be something different with Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha's relationship as a married couple. Rumor has it that it seems like Stephen Curry actually has a "not-so-perfect marriage." In a recent report, an Instagram blog for "exposing celebrities' secrets," Deumoix exposed the NBA star and his longtime wife having a "non-traditional relationship."
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

DaBaby fan mounts rapper and humps him during performance

A fan of DaBaby had the night of her life Tuesday when the rapper invited her onstage for a racy performance in Boston. DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, shared a video on Instagram from his concert that showed an unidentified female fan humping him in front of hundreds of fans at the House of Blues.
MUSIC
fadeawayworld.net

Instagram Model Sofia Jamora Denies She Had An Affair With LeBron James: “1. I Was Never With LeBron Nor Do I Know Who He Is And 2. I’m Not White."

LeBron James has been dragged into a controversy involving an Instagram model who is allegedly seeing the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. Sofia Jamora has fired back at reports suggesting she's had an affair with The King. Last year, Erza Haliti, a former Miss Idaho who's married to New Orleans Saints...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
308K+
Followers
5K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy