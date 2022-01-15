ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

2 young people shot overnight on Fallsway in Baltimore

By Editorials
Wbaltv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo young people were shot overnight on the east side of downtown Baltimore, police said. City police said officers were...

www.wbaltv.com

Comments / 5

Sonia Cofield
3d ago

what's going on in our society is sickening. my 15 year old at that hour is going to be home. this all starts at home. monitor you kids activities. I raised my grands, yep if you not home I wanna know where you are. and when I call you better answer. call it what you want, it's parenting 101. show that you care. they now call me to say where they are and not coming in. have at it.

Reply(1)
2
John Wood
3d ago

Better get it out of your system now because after mosby is gone you might actually be held accountable !

Reply
3
 

