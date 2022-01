In truth I would like to see the president’s Build Back Better plan passed into law. I am angry that Sen. Joe Manchin is standing in the way. I am keenly aware that Manchin and his family are heavily invested in, and generously financed by, the fossil fuel industry to the tune of something like $7 million. He says that his refusal to vote for the legislation is due to inflation and its impact on the national debt. These are handy issues to hide behind, but his true goal is to block the plan’s efforts to curb fossil fuel use (killing his cash cow).

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO