A light snow event is likely to unfold on Thursday as Arctic air moves south and east into the Mid Atlantic and lower Ohio Valley into the Appalachians. High pressure is forecast to build into the Eastern United States from the west and southwest tonight, quickly heading out to sea on Wednesday. This will allow for an Arctic cold front approaching from the northwest to push through into the Mid Atlantic on Thursday, setting the stage for some light snow. Frigid high pressure is anticipated to follow for Thursday night into the weekend, when an area of low pressure is expected to move off the southeastern U.S. coast.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 16 HOURS AGO