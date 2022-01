Simon Cowell is engaged! Here’s everything you need to know about his fiancée and New York City socialite Lauren Silverman. Simon Cowell, 62, once said, “There’s no need for me to get married. I live with someone; we’re happy; end of story,” but it seems that’s no longer the case since he popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Lauren Silverman, 44. The America’s Got Talent creator got down on one knee on the beach during a family vacation to Barbados where he owns a home.

