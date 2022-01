Last year, high school seniors in New York State, if they were lucky, played their final basketball games in mostly empty gyms with masks covering two thirds of their friends and coaches faces. Many schools opted not to play entirely. There were no championships. The mask part won't be much different for now but full gyms are expected and even encouraged for the NYSPHSAA championships in 2022. That is a good thing for everyone involved, even if you still can't see the smile.

ALBANY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO