Virginia State

Sens. Warner, Kaine announce largest-ever federal investment in Virginia’s bridges

By Gary Boyer
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON, Va. (WFXR) – U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine have announced $536.8 million is heading to Virginia to improve its bridges.

The federal investment is made possible by the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure law which was negotiated by Warner and supported by Kaine.

Over the next five years, Virginia will receive $536.8 million to address highway bridge needs – including 577 bridges across the Commonwealth that currently have a “poor” rating, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation (US DOT), as well as improving nearly 8,760 bridges in “fair” condition.

“We’re thrilled to announce this record amount of funding to fix aging bridges across Virginia. Modernizing bridges will improve safety and support economic growth in every corner of the Commonwealth. Today’s announcement is one more reason we were proud to support the once-in-a-generation infrastructure investment that is improving lives and livelihoods across the country.”

Sens. Mark Warner (D-VA) & Tim Kaine (D-VA)

Barnacle Bill
3d ago

Why aren’t they working on inflation? Why aren’t they working on gas prices? Why aren’t they working on lowering food prices? Why aren’t they working on lowering our taxes? Who cares about bridges if you can’t afford the gas to drive over them!

Randolph Stowe
3d ago

What about the two trillon dollar so called infrastructure package. Oh, I forgot, the Democrats lied, as always. Only a third of the package was about infrastructure.

Marie Campbell
3d ago

do nothing democrats always looking for ways to waste money. how about widening I 81 with the extra tax we've been paying per gallon? do you even know how many accidents occur daily, or how many lives are lost? yeah. didn't think so since it isn't as important as I 95. warmed my heart to know Kaine was also stuck in the snow

WFXR

62,957 new COVID cases, 739 new hospitalizations reported by VDH between Thursday and Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Since Thursday, Virginia health officials reported 62,957 new COVID-19 and 29 new virus-related deaths, which brings the Commonwealth’s total coronavirus count up to 1,397,155 cases and 15,814 deaths as of Monday. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) confirmed 1,000,259 cases and 13,204 deaths are related to the virus as of Monday, […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

UPDATE: Fewer than 9K power outages remain in the two Virginias

UPDATE 11:15 p.m.: Progress continues to be made to restore power to customers in Virginia and West Virginia. According to Appalachian Power, just under 9,000 customers are still in the dark with the majority still into central and western West Virginia. Locally, Amherst County tops the list with just under 400 customers without power. Roanoke […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Jan. 20 in Chatham

CHATHAM, Va. (WFXR) – The Virginia Department of Health’s (VDH) Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is partnering with a Chatham-area McDonalds to offer COVID-19 vaccinations this week. The event will be held on Thursday, Jan. 20 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the McDonalds located at 13721 U.S. Highway 29 near the intersection with Tight Squeeze […]
CHATHAM, VA
WFXR

Schools, facilities around southwest and central Virginia announce closures, modified operations for Tuesday after winter storm

(WFXR) — As crews continue to clean up the snow and ice still covering the roads around Virginia after Sunday’s winter storm, a number of school districts and facilities have decided to cancel, delay, or move Tuesday’s operations online. Here is a list of southwest and central Virginia schools and facilities that have decided to […]
VIRGINIA STATE
