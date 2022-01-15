Sens. Warner, Kaine announce largest-ever federal investment in Virginia’s bridges

WASHINGTON, Va. (WFXR) – U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine have announced $536.8 million is heading to Virginia to improve its bridges.

The federal investment is made possible by the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure law which was negotiated by Warner and supported by Kaine.

Over the next five years, Virginia will receive $536.8 million to address highway bridge needs – including 577 bridges across the Commonwealth that currently have a “poor” rating, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation (US DOT), as well as improving nearly 8,760 bridges in “fair” condition.

“We’re thrilled to announce this record amount of funding to fix aging bridges across Virginia. Modernizing bridges will improve safety and support economic growth in every corner of the Commonwealth. Today’s announcement is one more reason we were proud to support the once-in-a-generation infrastructure investment that is improving lives and livelihoods across the country.” Sens. Mark Warner (D-VA) & Tim Kaine (D-VA)

