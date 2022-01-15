ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Charlie Austin’s late header keeps QPR in the promotion hunt

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NNzGX_0dmk2KdP00

Charlie Austin’s late winner against his former club gave QPR a 1-0 victory over promotion rivals West Brom.

Austin, on as a substitute, got in front of Taylor Gardner-Hickman to head Chris Willock’s cross into the far corner of the net with just a minute of the 90 remaining.

It took Rangers above Albion to fourth in the Sky Bet Championship table.

West Brom, now without a win in four matches, were the better side in the first half but Matt Phillips missed their best chance.

Karlan Grant went past Rob Dickie on the left and crossed low towards the former QPR winger.

But Phillips, under pressure from ex-Albion midfielder Sam Field, was unable to get a decisive touch, glancing wide of the target from close range.

Callum Robinson sent a shot wide as the Baggies continued to press, and Grant saw an effort saved by veteran keeper David Marshall, who made his R’s debut following a move from Derby.

At the other end, Stefan Johansen’s free-kick was gathered by keeper David Button, who saved a more threatening strike from the Norwegian shortly before the interval.

The home side wore a special-edition kit – a shirt with light and dark blue halves to mark 140 years since the formation of Christchurch Rangers, who later merged with another local club, St Jude’s Institute, to form Queens Park Rangers.

Having struggled in the first half, QPR were much better after the restart and had a goal disallowed when Andre Gray blasted in after being put through by Willock but fouled Matt Clarke in the build-up.

There was another scare for Albion when Rob Dickie’s cross from the right was turned over the bar by Lyndon Dykes.

West Brom, having previously been comfortable, were now under serious pressure and Dykes was just unable to get Johansen’s pass under control, enabling Button to intercept.

Button, playing in the absence of the suspended Sam Johnstone, was then called into action again, this time to push away Willock’s powerful shot.

With his team struggling, West Brom boss Valerien Ismael sent on £7million signing Daryl Dike for his debut.

The young American striker made an immediate impact, finding space on the right and setting up Jake Livermore, who shot over, and finding Grant, whose deflected cross almost caught out Marshall at the near post.

Dike certainly made a mark on Yoann Barbet, bundling him head-first into the advertising hoarding.

Barbet needed several minutes of treatment, returning with his head strapped and his bloodstained shorts changed.

And shortly before the winning goal, referee Simon Hooper waved play on when Albion appealed for a penalty after Conor Townsend went down under a challenge from Johansen.

It was left to Austin to claim the three points with his late strike and send the QPR fans home ecstatic.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

QPR and Bournemouth fined following altercation

QPR and Bournemouth have been fined by the Football Association following an injury-time incident in last month’s Sky Bet Championship fixture. The two clubs were charged by the governing body on Tuesday for failure to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion at Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on December 27.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Derby’s David Marshall makes QPR switch

David Marshall has left Derby to join fellow Championship side QPR on a permanent deal until the end of the season. The 36-year-old started all three of Scotland’s games at Euro 2020 but has not played for Wayne Rooney’s side this term. Derby have now confirmed an agreement...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​QPR striker Austin: Willock can be Premier League star

Queens Park Rangers forward Charlie Austin has praised teammate Chris Willock. The attacker was in excellent form for QPR against West Brom, as they secured a 1-0 win and into fourth place in the Championship. Willock played in a great cross for Austin to score in the 89th minute of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daryl Dike
Person
Callum Robinson
Person
Karlan Grant
Person
Stefan Johansen
Person
Matt Phillips
Person
Lyndon Dykes
Person
Sam Johnstone
Person
Charlie Austin
Person
Chris Willock
Person
Conor Townsend
Person
Jake Livermore
Person
Andre Gray
Person
Yoann Barbet
The Independent

Who could succeed Rafael Benitez as Everton manager?

Rafael Benitez’s departure from Everton has thrown open another managerial vacancy and some interesting names are already being lined up to replace the 61-year-old Spaniard.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the potential contenders to replace him.Wayne RooneyEngland and Manchester United’s leading goalscorer has endured a baptism of fire in his first managerial job at Derby and the temptation to return to his boyhood club could prove too strong to turn down should the call come. Everton have prised managers away from Premier League rivals in the past – Ronald Koeman from Southampton and Marco Silva...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea need to ‘recharge batteries’ after draw with Brighton – Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea need to “recharge the batteries” after blaming tiredness for their lacklustre performance in the 1-1 Premier League draw at Brighton The European champions’ fading title hopes suffered another setback after Hakim Ziyech’s first-half opener was cancelled out by stand-in Albion skipper Adam Webster.Chelsea topped the table as recently as the start of last month but have spectacularly fallen out of contention having now won just two of their nine top-flight outings since.Blues boss Tuchel once again bemoaned his club’s punishing schedule and now plans to give his players two days off ahead of Sunday’s home game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Marcelo Bielsa praises desire of Leeds players after win at West Ham

Marcelo Bielsa saluted the desire of his Leeds players after Jack Harrison’s stunning hat-trick fired them to a 3-2 win at West Ham Winger Harrison outshone the Hammers’ in-form wideman Jarrod Bowen as the Whites registered back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time this season.Leeds travelled to east London without nine first-team players – and lost two more before half-time – as well as a bench containing seven teenagers, including 15-year-old Archie Gray.But unlike a few miles up the road in north London, there were no thoughts of a postponement.“There’s rules to ask for that type of thing and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qpr#Queens Park Rangers#Norwegian#Christchurch Rangers#St Jude S Institute#Button
vavel.com

The Warmdown: Late Austin header condemns Albion to another away defeat

Queen's Park Rangers striker Charlie Austin damned his former club to another away defeat, scoring a late header to clinch victory. West Bromwich Albion had the share of possession in the first half as they controlled the ball inside their attacking third. As QPR came roaring out for the second...
SOCCER
The Independent

Everton must take opportunity for a complete cultural reset after Rafa Benitez sacking

When it comes to news like Rafa Benitez’s sacking at Everton, much of the story usually centres on how “upbeat” the players now are, and how they felt he was taking them down.That is true, but this whole episode is really about something so much bigger. If the football side of the club finally sees sense, it should be the start of something new; a proper fresh start. It kind of has to be, since the hierarchy of the club has been hollowed out as a consequence of Benitez.That is his “legacy”.Benitez’s entire reign was really the end result of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Rooney ascent raises prospect of Everton return

Derby manager Wayne Rooney is in contention for an emotional return to Everton after the former England star's impressive handling of affairs on the pitch despite a financial crisis at the Championship club. Rooney is among the bookmakers' favourites to take permanent charge at Goodison Park after Rafael Benitez was sacked on Sunday. The 36-year-old made his name at Everton as a precocious teenager before rejoining his boyhood club following a glittering spell at Manchester United. And, in his short time as a manager, Rooney has offered evidence that the potential return of the prodigal son would be more than just an olive branch to Everton supporters infuriated by the dismal reign of the despised Benitez.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

St Mirren end long wait for a win with victory at Dundee United

St Mirren ended their 11-game run without a win by beating Dundee United 2-1 at Tannadice in the cinch Premiership. The Buddies opened the scoring in the first half with a superbly created and well taken goal by Jay Henderson, before making it two after the break thanks to Eamonn Brophy.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
The Independent

‘We just need our whole squad’ – Thomas Tuchel not desperate for new signings

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would settle for players returning from injury and illness ahead of new signings this month.The Blues have seen their title hopes founder in recent weeks amid a raft of players being unavailable, the most difficult of which to control have been for coronavirus-related reasons.Andreas Christensen became their latest player to test positive for Covid-19 ahead of Saturday’s defeat at Manchester City.While N’Golo Kante and Thiago Silva returned from isolation, Christensen’s absence exacerbated Tuchel’s problems with Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell and Reece James still out injured and Edouard Mendy at the Africa Cup of Nations.The situation has...
SOCCER
newschain

Stevenage end Crawley’s unbeaten run as substitute Luke Norris strikes

Luke Norris stepped off the bench to score the winner for struggling Stevenage as they recorded an important 2-1 victory against in-form Crawley. The result – Boro’s second win in three games – opened up an eight-point gap between them and the League Two relegation zone, while this was a first defeat in six games for Crawley.
SOCCER
newschain

Rangers held to a draw as Aberdeen punish Alfredo Morelos handball

An Alfredo Morelos handball allowed Lewis Ferguson to earn Aberdeen a point against 10-man Rangers. Rangers had Ryan Kent sent off as they dropped cinch Premiership points for the first time under Giovanni van Bronckhorst to leave them four ahead of Celtic. The visitors took the lead against the run...
SOCCER
newschain

Frustration for Darrell Clarke as Port Vale beaten by Salford

Darrell Clarke was left frustrated by Port Vale’s 1-0 loss to Salford in a fixture delayed by a damaged goalpost. The Valiants’ first-half dominance was disrupted by a 10-minute stoppage after Connor Hall collided with the post and a tractor entered the field to straighten the woodwork. Despite...
SOCCER
newschain

Bruce Anderson’s brace earns Livingston victory over Dundee

Bruce Anderson’s well-taken double earned Livingston a 2-0 cinch Premiership victory over dismal Dundee at the Tony Macaroni Stadium. After a goalless first 45 minutes in the first fixture after the rescheduled winter break, the Livi striker struck twice from close range early in the second half, with James McPake’s side unable to offer a response.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
112K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy