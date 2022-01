Stop me if you’ve heard this but Disney fans are more than a little obsessive. When Disney, and especially Disney Parks, releases limited edition merchandise, you can be sure there will be plenty of people looking to get their hands on it. Demand is so high that many of those that do get a hold of the merch will flip it on eBay for a significant profit. But one valiant and noble Epcot guest has gone viral on TikTok for doing the opposite and giving a Figment popcorn bucket away to a guest who might not have been able to get one otherwise.

