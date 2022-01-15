ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Swindon march on with win over Port Vale

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fxvqm_0dmk2Ao900

Swindon moved one point off the League Two automatic-promotion places thanks to a 3-1 win at 10-man Port Vale

The hosts could not recover after losing goalkeeper Lucas Covolan to a red card just before the interval.

The visitors struck first in the 20th minute when Harry McKirdy slid in the advancing Jonny Williams, and he produced a calm angled finish from inside the box.

Vale levelled six minutes later.

Connor Hall touched the ball to Huddersfield loanee Kian Harratt, and he cracked home left-footed from 25 yards.

The game swung again in first-half added time when Covolan was red-carded after appearing to kick out at McKirdy as the two jumped for a high ball.

Ben Gladwin coolly slotted home the resultant spot-kick.

Substitute keeper Aidan Stone was called upon to make a smart save from Robins skipper Dion Conroy soon after the restart.

Stone could do nothing in the 69th minute when McKirdy’s intended cross for Tyreece Simpson flicked off defender Nathan Smith and floated into the far corner of the net.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Defenders Chris Hussey and Connor Hall could make Vale debuts against Swindon

Port Vale could hand debuts to defenders Chris Hussey and Connor Hall when the club return to League Two action by hosting Swindon on Saturday. Left-back Hussey has joined from Cheltenham and Hall arrived from Harrogate, while fellow centre-back Leon Legge has moved in the opposite direction. Forward George Lloyd has also left, returning to parent club Cheltenham due to injury.
SOCCER
newschain

Mansfield continue fine form with win over Swindon

Mansfield maintained their Sky Bet League Two play-off push with a fifth win in succession as they saw off visiting Swindon 3-2. The Stags grabbed a fourth-minute lead as Jordan Bowery pulled back a pass for George Maris to smash home a low 12-yard finish. But Nathan Bishop was beaten...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kian Harratt
Person
Jonny Williams
Person
Harry Mckirdy
Person
Ben Gladwin
Person
Aidan Stone
Person
Tyreece Simpson
Person
Dion Conroy
newschain

Nigel Clough hails ‘important’ win as Mansfield beat Swindon

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough believed his side’s 3-2 home victory over play-off rivals Swindon was their most important win of the season. The Stags were pipped at the death in Saturday’s FA Cup clash with Middlesbrough but bounced back to make it five Sky Bet League Two wins in a row and eight in nine.
SOCCER
newschain

Leeds striker Ryan Edmondson joins Port Vale on loan

Leeds striker Ryan Edmondson has joined League Two Port Vale on loan for the remainder of the season. The 20-year-old spent the first half of the campaign with League One Fleetwood, where he made 17 appearances and scored two goals, both in the Papa John’s Trophy. A statement on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Marcelo Bielsa praises desire of Leeds players after win at West Ham

Marcelo Bielsa saluted the desire of his Leeds players after Jack Harrison’s stunning hat-trick fired them to a 3-2 win at West Ham Winger Harrison outshone the Hammers’ in-form wideman Jarrod Bowen as the Whites registered back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time this season.Leeds travelled to east London without nine first-team players – and lost two more before half-time – as well as a bench containing seven teenagers, including 15-year-old Archie Gray.But unlike a few miles up the road in north London, there were no thoughts of a postponement.“There’s rules to ask for that type of thing and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swindon#Red Card#Robins#Stone
newschain

Stevenage end Crawley’s unbeaten run as substitute Luke Norris strikes

Luke Norris stepped off the bench to score the winner for struggling Stevenage as they recorded an important 2-1 victory against in-form Crawley. The result – Boro’s second win in three games – opened up an eight-point gap between them and the League Two relegation zone, while this was a first defeat in six games for Crawley.
SOCCER
newschain

Frustration for Darrell Clarke as Port Vale beaten by Salford

Darrell Clarke was left frustrated by Port Vale’s 1-0 loss to Salford in a fixture delayed by a damaged goalpost. The Valiants’ first-half dominance was disrupted by a 10-minute stoppage after Connor Hall collided with the post and a tractor entered the field to straighten the woodwork. Despite...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Lucas Covolan banned for Port Vale

Port Vale will be without goalkeeper Lucas Covolan for their clash with Salford. The Brazilian was sent off during the Valiants’ 3-1 loss at home to Swindon on Saturday for a high challenge on Harry McKirdy. Aidan Stone came on as a substitute and is likely to start between...
SOCCER
newschain

Wigan’s comeback win moves them into the top two in League One

Wigan came from behind to beat 2-1 at the Mazuma Stadium and climb to second in Sky Bet League One,. Cole Stockton gave the hosts an early lead but a goal from WIll Keane in first-half added-time and a header from substitute Stephen Humphrys 16 minutes from time gave Leam Richardson’s men the points.
SPORTS
newschain

Carlisle keep unbeaten run going with draw against Hartlepool

Improving Carlisle extended their unbeaten Sky Bet League Two run to five games with a 0-0 draw against stubborn visitors Hartlepool. The Cumbrians hit the crossbar while Pools could have gained only a second away league win of the campaign were it not for home goalkeeper Mark Howard. Ben Killip...
SOCCER
newschain

Bruce Anderson’s brace earns Livingston victory over Dundee

Bruce Anderson’s well-taken double earned Livingston a 2-0 cinch Premiership victory over dismal Dundee at the Tony Macaroni Stadium. After a goalless first 45 minutes in the first fixture after the rescheduled winter break, the Livi striker struck twice from close range early in the second half, with James McPake’s side unable to offer a response.
SOCCER
newschain

Port Vale beaten by Salford as damaged goalpost forces delay

Salford snatched a 1-0 win over Port Vale in a game delayed by 10 minutes due to a damaged goalpost. The Valiants started brightly and dominated the opening period, with Ben Garrity going agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock when his powerful goal-bound strike was cleared by Theo Vassell. In...
SOCCER
The Independent

Jack Harrison nets hat-trick as depleted Leeds edge West Ham thriller

Jack Harrison scored a stunning hat-trick as Leeds made light of a long list of absentees in a thrilling 3-2 win at West Ham Winger Harrison outshone the Hammers’ in-form wideman Jarrod Bowen as the Whites registered back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time this season.West Ham hit back twice through Bowen and Pablo Fornals, but Harrison’s well-taken third goal ended their four-match winning streak.Leeds travelled to east London without nine first-team players – and lost two more before half-time – as well as a bench containing seven teenagers, including 15-year-old Archie Gray.But unlike a few miles up the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
112K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy