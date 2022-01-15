ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Matt Godden at the double as Coventry hammer Peterborough

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37OMJu_0dmk25Tl00

Coventry cranked their play-off challenge back into gear with a first win in seven Championship games as they thumped relegation battlers Peterborough 4-1.

Captain Matt Godden bagged a brace as Mark Robins’ men sampled league success for the first time in more than two months with a sizzling showing at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Jordan Shipley fired wide in the fifth minute of his first league start but the Sky Blues did not have to wait long to settle into the driving seat.

Gustavo Hamer broke the deadlock with a 15th-minute blast from 30 yards which Posh keeper David Cornell could only parry into his own net.

The Dutch midfielder presumably has a soft spot for these opponents after he hit his only previous goal this season in the reverse fixture which Coventry won 3-0.

Another smooth success looked to be on the cards when they doubled their lead in the 25th minute courtesy of Godden’s eighth goal in his last 12 league outings.

Ben Sheaf picked the pocket of Posh full debutant Bali Mumba and released Godden to steer a fine finish past Cornell.

That prompted a change of formation from Posh boss Darren Ferguson who ditched his midfield diamond in favour of a back three and wing backs to match the visitors.

But it was Coventry who created the next big chance with Jamie Allen firing wide with just Cornell to beat.

It proved to be a costly miss, with Posh halving their arrears barely 60 seconds later when a weak defensive header was intercepted by Jack Taylor before Jorge Grant stepped onto the ball to fire into the top corner from the edge of the box in the 37th minute.

But Coventry were soon back in the ascendancy as they dominated the second half, with the only surprise being that it took until the closing stages for them to seal the points.

Callum O’Hare and Allen were both denied by the same post within the space of eight minutes of each other while Cornell made terrific saves to keep out blasts from Shipley and substitute Victor Gyokeres.

But they did succeed in finding the net again in the 81st minute as Posh defender Nathan Thompson sliced a Todd Kane cross from the right past Cornell.

And there was still time for further damage in the first minute of stoppage time as Godden – who struck 18 goals during a prolific 2018-19 season in Peterborough colours before being sold to Coventry – bagged his 10th goal of the current campaign after brilliantly being picked out by Gyokeres.

The success lifted Coventry to within two places of the top six while Posh remain three points from safety.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bali Mumba
Person
Darren Ferguson
Person
Mark Robins
Person
Jordan Shipley
Person
Todd Kane
Person
Matt Godden
Person
Gustavo Hamer
Person
Ben Sheaf
Person
Callum O'hare
Person
Jorge Grant
Person
David Cornell
newschain

Frustration for Darrell Clarke as Port Vale beaten by Salford

Darrell Clarke was left frustrated by Port Vale’s 1-0 loss to Salford in a fixture delayed by a damaged goalpost. The Valiants’ first-half dominance was disrupted by a 10-minute stoppage after Connor Hall collided with the post and a tractor entered the field to straighten the woodwork. Despite...
SOCCER
newschain

Stevenage end Crawley’s unbeaten run as substitute Luke Norris strikes

Luke Norris stepped off the bench to score the winner for struggling Stevenage as they recorded an important 2-1 victory against in-form Crawley. The result – Boro’s second win in three games – opened up an eight-point gap between them and the League Two relegation zone, while this was a first defeat in six games for Crawley.
SOCCER
newschain

‘Knackered’ Paul Tisdale delighted with win over Crawley

Stevenage manager Paul Tisdale admitted to feeling “knackered” following the tense 2-1 victory over Crawley that lifted them further clear of the League Two relegation zone. Substitute Luke Norris scored the winner for Boro, who are now eight points ahead of second-from-bottom Scunthorpe after picking up seven points...
SOCCER
newschain

Bruce Anderson’s brace earns Livingston victory over Dundee

Bruce Anderson’s well-taken double earned Livingston a 2-0 cinch Premiership victory over dismal Dundee at the Tony Macaroni Stadium. After a goalless first 45 minutes in the first fixture after the rescheduled winter break, the Livi striker struck twice from close range early in the second half, with James McPake’s side unable to offer a response.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#More Than Two#60 Seconds#Blasts#Dutch#Cornell
newschain

Keith Millen sees positives after Carlisle draw with Hartlepool

Carlisle manager Keith Millen watched his side drop points at home for a second successive game but had few complaints after a goalless League Two draw with Hartlepool. The Cumbrians are now unbeaten in five league outings and have conceded just twice in six games. Millen is guiding them well...
SOCCER
newschain

Port Vale beaten by Salford as damaged goalpost forces delay

Salford snatched a 1-0 win over Port Vale in a game delayed by 10 minutes due to a damaged goalpost. The Valiants started brightly and dominated the opening period, with Ben Garrity going agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock when his powerful goal-bound strike was cleared by Theo Vassell. In...
SOCCER
newschain

Carlisle keep unbeaten run going with draw against Hartlepool

Improving Carlisle extended their unbeaten Sky Bet League Two run to five games with a 0-0 draw against stubborn visitors Hartlepool. The Cumbrians hit the crossbar while Pools could have gained only a second away league win of the campaign were it not for home goalkeeper Mark Howard. Ben Killip...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
newschain

St Mirren end long wait for a win with victory at Dundee United

St Mirren ended their 11-game run without a win by beating Dundee United 2-1 at Tannadice in the cinch Premiership. The Buddies opened the scoring in the first half with a superbly created and well taken goal by Jay Henderson, before making it two after the break thanks to Eamonn Brophy.
SOCCER
newschain

Rangers held to a draw as Aberdeen punish Alfredo Morelos handball

An Alfredo Morelos handball allowed Lewis Ferguson to earn Aberdeen a point against 10-man Rangers. Rangers had Ryan Kent sent off as they dropped cinch Premiership points for the first time under Giovanni van Bronckhorst to leave them four ahead of Celtic. The visitors took the lead against the run...
SOCCER
newschain

Stephen Glass baffled by penalty decision in Aberdeen’s draw with Rangers

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass was baffled as to why his side were not awarded a penalty seconds before Rangers scored in an eventful 1-1 draw at Pittodrie. Goalkeeper Allan McGregor caught Ryan Hedges after the Dons forward got to a long ball first, but referee Kevin Clancy waved play on and Rangers went straight up the park to score through Ianis Hagi in the 20th minute.
SOCCER
The Independent

Marcelo Bielsa praises desire of Leeds players after win at West Ham

Marcelo Bielsa saluted the desire of his Leeds players after Jack Harrison’s stunning hat-trick fired them to a 3-2 win at West Ham Winger Harrison outshone the Hammers’ in-form wideman Jarrod Bowen as the Whites registered back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time this season.Leeds travelled to east London without nine first-team players – and lost two more before half-time – as well as a bench containing seven teenagers, including 15-year-old Archie Gray.But unlike a few miles up the road in north London, there were no thoughts of a postponement.“There’s rules to ask for that type of thing and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Robert Page to lead Wales play-off campaign after Ryan Giggs court case delayed

Robert Page is set to lead Wales in the World Cup play-offs after Ryan Giggs’ domestic violence trial was delayed until August.Giggs has been on leave from his role as Wales manager since November 2020 when he was arrested at his Manchester home.The former Manchester United star is accused of controlling and coercive behaviour against his former girlfriend Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020.He is also accused of assaulting Ms Greville causing her actual bodily harm, and common assault of her younger sister, Emma Greville, at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1 2020.Giggs, 47, has...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
112K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy