Richmond, VA

Arrest made in deadly Fan shooting; victim identified

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
 3 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have made an arrest in Richmond's first homicide of 2022.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of West Grace Street, near North Allison Street in the Fan, just before 1:20 p.m. Friday for a report of a person shot.

"Officers arrived and located an adult male down and unresponsive from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email.

Police later identified the victim as 36-year-old Rupert Haughton of Richmond.

Zakell Johnson

Officers detained 27-year-old Zakell Johnson of Richmond and later charged him with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Officials said the Medical Examiner will determine Haughton's exact cause and manner of death.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at 804-646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

🔎 WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Crime 360: Stopping the Violence

There were 93 homicides in Richmond last year, according to Richmond Police statistics.

That figure was the highest in recent history:

  • 2020 - 66 Richmond homicides
  • 2019 - 59 Richmond homicides
  • 2018 - 52 Richmond homicides
  • 2017 - 66 Richmond homicides
  • 2016 - 62 Richmond homicides
  • 2015 - 43 Richmond homicides
  • 2014 - 41 Richmond homicides
  • 2013 - 38 Richmond homicides
  • 2012 - 45 Richmond homicides
  • 2011 - 39 Richmond homicides
  • 2010 - 44 Richmond homicides

Since 2000, Richmond has averaged approximately 60 homicides a year. Between 2002-2005, more than 80 people a year were killed in crimes classified as homicides in the city. In 1994, 160 people were killed in the City of Richmond. In 1997, the city's homicide number was 140.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

New York attorney general's office says it has identified numerous 'misleading statements and omissions' in Trump Org. financial statements

(CNN) — New York Attorney General Letitia James' office says it needs the testimony of former President Donald Trump and two of his adult children to determine their knowledge of what investigators say they have identified as numerous "misleading statements and omissions" in tax submissions and financial statements used to obtain loans.
POTUS
