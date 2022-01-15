ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich 2-1 Everton: Player ratings as Canaries pile more pressure on Rafa Benitez

By Jamie Spencer
Norwich won just their third Premier League game of the season to move off the bottom of the table, while also piling pressure on under fire Everton manager Rafa Benitez. A quick fire double from Norwich in the first half...

