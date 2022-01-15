ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insulated food containers (e.g. hydroflask) for starter?

By FlyingSloth
thefreshloaf.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt night, like the top of the refrigerator, or in a cardboard box with a small light bulb? We have an above-the-stove microwave with a stove surface light in the bottom. With the light on low the microwave is perfect for starter on a cold night. Our house goes down to...

www.thefreshloaf.com

Comments / 0

thefreshloaf.com

Help troubleshooting single- vs multi-grain loaf collapse

I've been making two big 800 gram loaves of multigrain sandwich bread every couple of weeks, for years now. I use 500 grams of home-ground flour and 250 grams of King Arthur bread flour, and water, honey, eggs, etc. It's been simple and consistent for ages. The home-ground grains I use are equal measures of hard red winter wheat, oat groats, spelt, and Kamut.
FOOD & DRINKS
thefreshloaf.com

Bread thermometer

I'm a 77 year old newbe to bread making. The loaves are coming out OK from the Oster countertop oven, but I would like a thermometer that can remain in the loaf during cooking. ThermoPro says specifically that their thermometers are for meat and fish and to use one that is designated for bread specifically. Since it is possible to adjust the temperature to any desired setting (200 degrees F), I don't know why that statement is made.
thefreshloaf.com

Spelt Flour Sourdough Starter

Hi LaceyLou! Have you been able to grow and maintain any other starter before or is this your first attempt? Was your daughter's starter a different kind? As an aside, I've read that many people that are on a FODMAP diet can tolerate most kinds of sourdough breads because this process makes the bread a low FODMAP food through the long fermentation process (so long as it ferments for at least 12 hours)--there is also a special, long fermentation process that one can apply to making yogurt so that it is FODMAP friendly due to the same benefits from long fermentation. My point being, you may not need to stick strictly to spelt. Anecdotally, I've had people that I know, who are gluten intolerant (not the same issue as IBS of course) that are able to eat all kinds of bread once they started making their own sourdough.
FOOD & DRINKS
thefreshloaf.com

70% extraction but all the bran/germ is gone?

-- and yes, there is a difference between roller and stone milling. Roller mills are more able to "peel off" the outer bran layers and keep the bran separate. Whereas a stone mill crushes or shatters the kernal into various size chunks. So if you sift stone-ground flour, you "mostly"...
INDUSTRY
#Phaz
thefreshloaf.com

Searching for tips on 100% whole wheat sandwich bread not SD

Pro-tip. Search here "Approachable bread" Looks Beautiful! Yumm! Thank you. Welcome! I, too, had problems with bricks until I started using Peter Reinhart's "epoxy" method from his Whole Grain Breads. The epoxy method has an overnight flour soaker and refrigerated yeasted biga (75% hydration pre-ferment) that are combined the next day with salt, oil, and sweetener. Kneading is minimized as the biga develops gluten in the fridge. The soaker and biga also maximize hydration of the whole wheat flour. I am not familiar with the book you mention, but you could apply some of the ideas of an overnight soak and pre-ferment to your method.
FOOD & DRINKS
thefreshloaf.com

Size of mixer vs flour/dough capacity

Some guidance is in the manual. The answer for _bread dough_ is in the manual. Since bagel dough is so much stiffer, I'm unsure what the answer would be. If you don't have the manual, you can see/download the bowl-lift manual here:. It says: "NEVER use recipes calling for more...
RECIPES
thefreshloaf.com

Does the heat from DO lid reduce oven spring?

My name is Frank and I am new here. This is my first post. I've baking sourdough bread for a year now, using a Lodge combo cooker. The Lodge DO is not very high, so I was thinking maybe the strong heat from the lid makes the crust form early and reduces oven spring. What are your thoughts on this?
FOOD & DRINKS
Robb Report

Robb Recommends: The Knife That Will Transform the Way You Chop Veggies

Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which our editors and contributors endorse something they’ve tried and loved—and think will change your life for the better. If you purchase a product or service through a link in this story, we may receive a small commission. My knife block runneth over. So much so that I actually have two knife blocks in my kitchen to contain my various blades. Recently I told myself I was done growing my collection—any other knife I’d add would just be superfluous. That has long been my attitude toward getting a nakiri blade. There was no need...
FOOD & DRINKS
thefreshloaf.com

Experiment - Effect of the levain on 100% Whole-Wheat Sandwich Bread

My first attempts at this bread were flawed in that I got very little rise. Debra Wink (DW) contacted me and suggested some tweaks. As a result, I introduced some Vital Wheat Gluten (VWG) to increase the protein percent of my whole-wheat flour. I also pre-fermented 5 percent of the flour in a stiff levain. I wasn’t sure what effect the levain would have; rise, flavour enhancement, crumb or all. I’ve had a great result by incorporating both the VWG and the levain now for many weeks.
FOOD & DRINKS
thefreshloaf.com

Once again, what size Dutch oven for my sourdough?

This question must have been asked a great number of times as I've seen by searching the Forum, but please allow me to ask it once more. I usually bake batards of up to 500g (18oz) flour. What size DO would be suitable? I read that the space inside a DO is important to contain sufficient steam created from baking the dough and that too small a size DO would be detrimental to the loaf rising during baking.
RECIPES
thefreshloaf.com

Does the Wondermill Junior masa auger do a better job than the grain auger?

I already have a Komo mill that I'm very happy with, but being a bit of a gear head (and a bit of a closet PREPPER) I bought a used Wondermill Junior when one came up for sale locally. I got the older white version, not the newer red one. I believe the latest version also includes an extra masa auger.
INDUSTRY
thefreshloaf.com

100% Whole Wheat Four Grain Porridge Sourdough

I’ve not made a porridge yet to add to any 100% whole grain bread so thought it was high time to try. I have a bag of the new Harvest Flakes from Anita’s Organic Mill that they sent me to try out. You could easily replicate this blend by using organic flaked oats, sesame, flax and sunflower seeds.
RECIPES
thefreshloaf.com

Weird question about dough volume

I know this might sound super strange, but I was wondering if it's possible for sourdough during the bulk fermentation to double in volume and still not be properly proofed?. Yesterday I made some sourdough and even when it was almost doubled in volume, it had relatively few small bubbles and almost no large ones showing in the side of the glass container it was in. I handled it and it had very nice elasticity and strong gluten formation, so I set it aside for a few more minutes and then it did develop a few bubbles.
FOOD & DRINKS
thefreshloaf.com

Buttery Cracker Crust for Pizza

This Pizza crust is so good. It deserves posting for others that may be interested. The author, "Nick57" from the PizzaMaking forum really dialed this crust in. As an idea of how popular this pizza crust is, at this time there are 441 post and the thread has been read 131,060 times!
FOOD & DRINKS
thefreshloaf.com

Basic Gluten Free Sandwich Loaf Recipe Needed

I am new to bread making and have multiple failed attempts at GF sandwich loaf. Even the popular home bakers in the area have failed at providing us with a soft loaf of gluten-free bread. I am located in Australia and hence finding Bob's red mill GF flour might be...
RECIPES
Comments / 0

