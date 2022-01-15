Businesses react to ruling against Biden vaccine mandate

Chairwoman Stabenow Suggests Democrats May Abandon President’s Stalled $1.75 Trillion Reconciliation Bill in Favor of Climate Bill. Senate Agriculture Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) said this week that Democrats are considering trying to move a bill that includes the agriculture climate initiatives, biofuels provisions, and electric vehicle provisions of the President’s stalled $1.75 trillion reconciliation bill in lieu of trying to move the larger measure which remains stalled in the Senate. Democrats are also said to be trying to revive extension of the expanded Child Tax Credit. Whether Democrats are able to unify behind such a package or entice Republican support are is uncertain, though the latter seems improbable. Read more here and here.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO