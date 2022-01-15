ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Businesses react to ruling against Biden vaccine mandate

 3 days ago
KANSAS CITY (AP) —For companies that were waiting to hear from the U.S. Supreme Court before deciding whether to require vaccinations or regular coronavirus testing for workers, the next move is up to them. Many large corporations were silent on Thursday’s ruling by the high court to block...

Great Bend Post

Biden's free COVID-19 test request website now available

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday quietly launched its website for Americans to request free at-home COVID-19 tests, a day before the site was scheduled to officially go online. The website, COVIDTests.gov, now includes a link for Americans to access an order form run by the U.S....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Great Bend Post

National Sorghum Producers - Sorghum e-Notes

Chairwoman Stabenow Suggests Democrats May Abandon President’s Stalled $1.75 Trillion Reconciliation Bill in Favor of Climate Bill. Senate Agriculture Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) said this week that Democrats are considering trying to move a bill that includes the agriculture climate initiatives, biofuels provisions, and electric vehicle provisions of the President’s stalled $1.75 trillion reconciliation bill in lieu of trying to move the larger measure which remains stalled in the Senate. Democrats are also said to be trying to revive extension of the expanded Child Tax Credit. Whether Democrats are able to unify behind such a package or entice Republican support are is uncertain, though the latter seems improbable. Read more here and here.
AGRICULTURE
Great Bend Post

AT&T, Verizon pause some new 5G after airlines raise alarm

WASHINGTON (AP) —AT&T and Verizon will delay launching new wireless service near key airports after the nation's largest airlines said the service would interfere with aircraft technology and cause massive flight disruptions. The decision from the telecommunication companies arrived Tuesday as the Biden administration tried to broker a settlement...
ECONOMY
Great Bend Post

Kansas announces changes to COVID-19 contact tracing

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) on Tuesday announced that as of Feb. 1, 2022, COVID-19 contact outreach and monitoring, otherwise known as contact tracing, operations will be discontinued at KDHE. KDHE contact tracing staff will be reassigned to contact investigations, according to a media release from the agency.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Scientists: Omicron won't be the last coronavirus variant

Get ready to learn more Greek letters. Scientists warn that omicron’s whirlwind advance practically ensures it won’t be the last version of the coronavirus to worry the world. Every infection provides a chance for the virus to mutate, and omicron has an edge over its predecessors: It spreads...
SCIENCE
Hospitals raise morgue capacity concerns, schools close

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Nursing homes are facing COVID-19 outbreaks, schools are closing and hospitals in the Kansas City area are seeing so many deaths that they are raising alarms about morgue capacity. The problems come as Kansas yet again shattered its record for new confirmed and probable cases....
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

