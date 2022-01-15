ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Absolute PANIC stations': Furious Everton fans demand #RafaOut as Norwich defeat deals Benitez bitter blow with Toffees sliding towards relegation scrap

By Toby Miles For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Everton supporters' rage boiled over as the Blues went 2-0 down to relegation-threatened Norwich inside 20 minutes, demanding Rafa Benitez be sacked.

The mood among travelling Merseysiders was rebellious even before kick-off at Carrow Road, with anti-Benitez banners present in the away section again. Michael Keane's own-goal and Adam Idah's follow-up two minutes later turned them desperate.

One angry supporter darted from the away end, between the stewards and onto the pitch – making for the Everton manager in the dug-outs. He was seized by security before he could get close to the Spaniard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cQK9H_0dmk1QeK00
Rafa Benitez is on the brink after Everton's damning defeat to Norwich City on Saturday 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XL0sg_0dmk1QeK00
A banner appeared once again in the Everton end calling for Benitez to be sacked by the club 

Richarlison struck back on 60 minutes but it wasn't enough. Norwich bagged only their third victory of the season and Benitez hangs by a thread.

The former Liverpool manager received a hostile reception upon arrival and raised anxiety with his uninspiring transfers before a strong start raised hopes – but an implosion that began in October has seen supporters dwelling on his Red connections ever more.

'I’m convinced he’s been sent in to take us down,' @jt1998efc wrote on Twitter.

@ParrettGost added: 'There's no chance a single Evertonian can defend him now, right?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KLoAG_0dmk1QeK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MV3S3_0dmk1QeK00
One fans broken onto the pitch and tried to confront the Everton boss himself on Saturday 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hEV06_0dmk1QeK00

'#RafaOut, make the change Everton, he’s finished and past it,' @mullen_it_over fumed.

'Graham Potter or Frank Lampard (should be appointed). Younger, new start. Fresh ideas and hopefully stop the rot and save us.'

Loyal fan WelshBlue wrote: 'This the worse I have seen in 60 years of following them.'

Everton have taken one win from their last 13 matches, including defeats to Brentford Brighton, Crystal Palace, a 4-1 rollover at rivals Liverpool and conceding five against Watford.

Benitez's men have sunk to 15th in the Premier League, and the Spanish boss will likely see more backlash in the stands after banners first emerged at the 3-2 FA Cup win over Hull City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YxXe8_0dmk1QeK00
The Toffees are tumbling down the league and trust appears to have been broken at Everton 

Comments / 0

Related
Seattle Times

Fired after 200 days, Benitez never won over Everton fans

The terse 40 words from Everton announcing Rafa Benitez’s firing Sunday lacked any expression of thanks, reflecting a challenging 200-day reign that saw fans uneasy at being led by a former managerial rival and never won over. The Spaniard failed to overcome his successful association with Liverpool, whose stadium...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton must take opportunity for a complete cultural reset after Rafa Benitez sacking

When it comes to news like Rafa Benitez’s sacking at Everton, much of the story usually centres on how “upbeat” the players now are, and how they felt he was taking them down.That is true, but this whole episode is really about something so much bigger. If the football side of the club finally sees sense, it should be the start of something new; a proper fresh start. It kind of has to be, since the hierarchy of the club has been hollowed out as a consequence of Benitez.That is his “legacy”.Benitez’s entire reign was really the end result of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Rooney ascent raises prospect of Everton return

Derby manager Wayne Rooney is in contention for an emotional return to Everton after the former England star's impressive handling of affairs on the pitch despite a financial crisis at the Championship club. Rooney is among the bookmakers' favourites to take permanent charge at Goodison Park after Rafael Benitez was sacked on Sunday. The 36-year-old made his name at Everton as a precocious teenager before rejoining his boyhood club following a glittering spell at Manchester United. And, in his short time as a manager, Rooney has offered evidence that the potential return of the prodigal son would be more than just an olive branch to Everton supporters infuriated by the dismal reign of the despised Benitez.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Frank Lampard
Tribal Football

Everton fan storms Carrow Road pitch during Norwich win

An Everton fan invaded the Carrow Road pitch allegedly trying to reach manager Rafael Benitez as they fell two goals behind at Norwich City. An 16th-minute own goal from Michael Keane was followed shortly afterwards by Adam Idah's second and this proved the final straw for the irate pitch invader.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rooney and Lampard linked with Everton job as Ferguson takes training

Duncan Ferguson oversaw Everton training on Tuesday amid reports linking Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard with the club’s managerial vacancy.The Toffees are looking for a successor to Rafael Benitez after sacking the Spaniard on Sunday.It has been reported that Rooney, the former Everton forward currently managing Derby, and ex-Chelsea boss Lampard are set to be interviewed for the post.Having on Tuesday taken what was the team’s first training session since Benitez’s dismissal, Ferguson could be in caretaker charge when they host Aston Villa on Saturday.The Scot, another former Everton player who has been part of their coaching staff since 2014,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Rafa Benitez's Everton misery is over as he is SACKED with brutal 40-word statement in the wake of dismal defeat at Norwich... and at just 200 days, he's the second shortest-serving Toffees boss EVER

Everton have sacked Rafa Benitez after the Toffees' embarrassing 2-1 defeat at Norwich City proved the final nail in the coffin for the Liverpool legend. In an ice-cold 40-word statement, Everton confirmed the news on Sunday afternoon. 'Everton Football Club can confirm the departure of Rafael Benitez as First Team...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Toffees#Spaniard#Parrettgost#Evertonian#Mullen It Over#The Premier League#Spanish
BBC

Everton: The candidates to replace Rafael Benitez as Toffees boss

The unhappy marriage between Rafael Benitez and Everton has come to an end. Defeat by Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday proved the final straw, his departure coming just seven months into a three-year contract. Attention will now turn to finding his successor. Action needs to be swift, with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Donny van de Beek turns down Newcastle loan

What the papers sayDonny van de Beek has rejected his reported loan deal to Newcastle from Manchester United, according to the Telegraph. The 24-year-old midfielder had been in the sights of the Magpies as they battle against relegation, but the club’s unstable position was also said to be what caused Van de Beek to turn the deal down.Newcastle have struggled with other transfer prospects too but, according to the Daily Express, the club is optimistic a deal for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos can be closed this week. The 28-year-old Brazilian reportedly wants to move to the Premier League and seems...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool resist Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane narrative conditioning their season

The theme pre-match had extended to the focus in the aftermath of an exacting 3-0 victory over Brentford, which catapulted Liverpool above Chelsea and loosely within reach of Manchester City at the Premier League summit.Just as, ahead of the encounter, he referenced the external din over the absence of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane due to the African Cup of Nations, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp circled it in his post-match briefing. The anaemic attack during the goalless draw against 10-man Arsenal in the first-leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final raised obvious concerns, slightly lifted by contributions in front of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

World XI team of the year revealed at Fifa Best awards featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were both included in the men’s world XI team of the year alongside Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski – winner of the men’s individual prize – in a front four.Fifpro’s 2021 team crowbarred in the attacking quartet, with a back three of Manchester City’s Ruben Dias alongside Bayern Munich’s David Alaba and Euro 2020 winner Leonardo Bonucci. Dias’s City teammate Kevin De Bruyne was named in midfield alongside Jorginho and N’Golo Kante. Meanwhile Barcelona players were surprisingly omitted from the women’s team, despite Barca and Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas winning the women’s player of the...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Awards treble for Chelsea as Tuchel, Hayes and Mendy scoop FIFA prizes

Chelsea scooped three individual prizes at the Best FIFA Football Awards, with Thomas Tuchel Emma Hayes and Edouard Mendy all winning their categories.Tuchel and Hayes were named men’s and women’s coach of the year respectively, while Mendy won the men’s goalkeeper award.Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski won the men’s player award for the second year running and Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas was named women’s player of the year.🚨🏆 Thomas Tuchel is the #TheBest FIFA Men’s Coach 2021!🔵🧠 He had a year to remember with @ChelseaFC! pic.twitter.com/skVgbZTxCO— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022Tuchel, rewarded for steering Chelsea to Champions League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Paul Pogba can put himself in shop window as Manchester United contract winds down, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick has no concerns about selecting Paul Pogba during the final months of his Manchester United contract, even if the midfielder’s only motivation to play well is to earn a deal at another club.Pogba has entered the final six month of his current Old Trafford terms, with little progress made in discussions over a renewal and a departure on a free transfer in the summer considered likely.The 28-year-old is yet to make an appearance under interim manager Rangnick after suffering a thigh injury while on international duty in November, though returned to full training on Monday.Rangnick expects Pogba...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal optimistic Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will go ahead

Arsenal are optimistic their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.The Gunners successfully appealed to the Premier League to have Sunday’s north London derby away to Tottenham called off in the absence of a number of players.Injuries, suspension, coronavirus cases and losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations saw Mikel Arteta’s ranks depleted enough for the league to postpone their scheduled fixture.However, the PA news agency understands there have been no additional Covid-19 cases in the past two days and a couple of players are now likely to be fit following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Joao Felix's agent Jorge Mendes 'was keen for Portugal playmaker to join Manchester City before his £113m move to Atletico Madrid'

Manchester City have reportedly been warned off any potential move for Atletico Madrid starlet Joao Felix. The Blues have been linked with the 22-year-old but he is 'untouchable' at the Spanish champions, according to reports. However, the Portugal playmaker would already be at the Etihad if his agent Jorge Mendes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Arsenal CONFIRM the termination of Sead Kolasinac’s contract at the Emirates as the defender signs for Marseille... while Pablo Mari is ‘destined for a loan move to Serie A side Udinese’

Arsenal outcasts Sead Kolasinac and Pablo Mari will leave the North London club in the coming days. Kolasinac, who is currently undergoing a medical at Marseille, has fallen out of favour under Mikel Arteta - making just two Premier League appearances this season. Mari has also struggled for minutes under...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea need to ‘recharge batteries’ after draw with Brighton – Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea need to “recharge the batteries” after blaming tiredness for their lacklustre performance in the 1-1 Premier League draw at Brighton The European champions’ fading title hopes suffered another setback after Hakim Ziyech’s first-half opener was cancelled out by stand-in Albion skipper Adam Webster.Chelsea topped the table as recently as the start of last month but have spectacularly fallen out of contention having now won just two of their nine top-flight outings since.Blues boss Tuchel once again bemoaned his club’s punishing schedule and now plans to give his players two days off ahead of Sunday’s home game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

289K+
Followers
12K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy