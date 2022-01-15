ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Toyota uncovers 2022 WRC Rally1 contender

By Tom Howard
Autosport Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Japanese marque unveiled its new weapon at the WRC’s official 2022 season launch at Hangar-7 in Salzburg, Austria, in front of new FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem. Toyota has elected to continue with the same red, black and white factory livery that made its debut on the Yaris last...

www.autosport.com

Autosport Online

Toyota signals GT3 intentions with GR GT3 Concept launch

Teased by Toyota last week, the GR GT3 Concept acts as a precursor to what would be the Japanese marque's first full GT3 offering under its own brand. It is not based on any particular existing Toyota model, featuring a much longer front end and more aggressive posture compared to the marque's current top sports model, the GR Supra.
CARS
Autosport Online

IndyCar ace O’Ward critical of "ridiculous" F1 super licence rules

O’Ward, who scored his first two IndyCar victories in 2021 and finished third in the championship with Arrow McLaren SP, was awarded his first F1 test with McLaren in last month's Abu Dhabi rookie test. The Mexican raved about his experience and has long expressed his enthusiasm for F1,...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Mercedes reveals launch date of 2022 F1 car

The German manufacturer, which won last year's constructors' world championship, posted on social media that its W13 will be revealed on 18 February. This is the day after rival Ferrari plans to launch its car, and comes shortly before the first pre-season F1 test in Barcelona kicks off on 23 February.
MOTORSPORTS
Autoblog

Hyundai hybrid hot hatch reports for WRC rallying duty

Hyundai's performance-focused N division will attempt to climb back to the top spot of the World Rally Championship (WRC) podium with a new race car. Loosely related to the i20 N, the hatchback features a hybrid powertrain to comply with the new set of rallying regulations. "We have welcomed the...
CARS
Autosport Online

FIA plans to further tweak rear flexi-wing tests despite all-clear

The closing stages of the F1 campaign were marred by accusations from Red Bull that its title rival Mercedes was using flexi-wings to increase its straightline speed. The suspicion was that Mercedes had found a clever way for its main plane to flex down at high speed to help reduce drag.
MOTORSPORTS
Road & Track

This Peugeot 206 WRC Is the Coolest Car on Sale Right Now

The regular Peugeot 206 is forgettable—a fine hatchback, but one that lives in the shadow of its predecessor, the 205. The 206 WRC, however, is a legend. Peugeot rejoined the World Rally Championship in 1999 after a 13 year absence. The World Rally Car regulations of the time—introduced in 1997—allowed for great technical freedom and had no requirement for road-going homologation specials. Peugeot, looking to dominate as it did with the 205 T16 in the mid-Eighties, went all-in on the 206 WRC. Apparently, the only parts it shared with the road-going 206 were door handles and headlights. In fact, the 206 WRC had more in common with the old 205 T16, sharing an engine block with its Group B predecessor. Bizarrely, the engine was mounted transversely, but the gearbox was longitudinal.
BUYING CARS
Autosport Online

F1 money dispute could scupper 2022 sprint race plans

Grand Prix racing’s chiefs are hoping to push on with plans to hold six sprint races this year, following the success of the experiments at Silverstone, Monza and Interlagos in 2021. However, the green light has not yet been given because teams have yet to agree with F1’s commercial...
MOTORSPORTS
Carscoops

Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Fully Unveiled For The WRC’s New Hybrid Era

Hyundai has officially unveiled the i20 N Rally1 race car that will compete in the 2022 season of WRC against the likes of the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 and the M-Sport Ford Puma Rally1. As the new regulations stipulate, all contestants will be using a hybrid setup. While its rivals...
CARS
Autosport Online

Breen's "confidence still high" after WRC testing crash

The new M-Sport Ford signing saw his Monte Carlo pre-event test this week cut short after clipping a bridge parapet, which sent his Ford Puma off the road and into a roll down a 15 metre drop, before coming to rest on its roof. Luckily Breen and co-driver Paul Nagle...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Alonso: Oldest driver tag now gives me an advantage in F1

The Spaniard turned 40 last July, and with his contemporary Kimi Raikkonen now retired he is the oldest driver on this year’s grid, ahead of 37-year-old Lewis Hamilton. Alonso made his Grand Prix debut with Minardi in 2001. He missed the 2002 season while serving as Renault test driver and took a break from F1 after his final season with McLaren in 2018, before returning with Alpine last year.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

How Kovalainen’s F1 "scars" were healed by racing in Japan

When the 2022 Super GT season gets underway at Okayama in April, the Japanese championship will be without its most recognisable international star of the last two seasons following Heikki Kovalainen’s decision to quit the series late last year. The ex-Renault, McLaren, Lotus and Caterham Formula 1 man’s decision...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Latifi: Being flexible key to further progress in F1 2022

The Canadian believes that learning to focus on those qualities was the biggest lesson he took from the 2021 season. Latifi showed clear signs of improvement during his second year with the Grove team, and was closer to team-mate George Russell in qualifying. He scored his first points with seventh...
MOTORSPORTS
Country
France
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
Autosport Online

Alfa F1 boss has "full trust" in Bottas after junior series success

Alfa Romeo team principal Vasseur will reunite with Bottas for the 2022 season upon his move from Mercedes. Vasseur previously worked with Bottas at his ART Grand Prix squad in both Formula 3 and GP3. Bottas won the GP3 title in 2011 with ART, putting him on course for an...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Sargeant "lucky" to continue on F1 junior ladder amid money worries

The Williams Academy driver, who has signed with Carlin for his debut FIA Formula 2 season in 2022, faced career uncertainty at the end of a 2020 F3 season in which he had finished third with Prema Racing. Speaking to Autosport, Sargeant explained that he was left with “no options”...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Nato joins Dillmann as Jaguar Formula E reserve driver

The winner of last year’s season finale in Berlin, Nato was displaced from his Venturi drive by Lucas di Grassi – who made the move to the Mercedes-powered squad following Audi’s departure from the series. Nato finished 18th overall in last year’s drivers' standings with 54 points,...
MOTORSPORTS
Jalopnik

A Drone Is The Best Way To Show Off A New WRC Car

A new season of the FIA World Rally Championship is quickly approaching. The season-opening Rallye Monte Carlo is less than a week away. With a new set of regulations, WRC teams have been teasing and eventually revealing their new Rally1 cars ahead of the season. Earlier this week, Hyundai Motorsport unveiled its new i20 N Rally1 with fairly sterile press photos. M-Sport decided to exhibit its new Ford Puma Rally1 in its natural habitat, tarmac roads in the Alps.
CARS
Autosport Online

Hughes makes F2 step up with Van Amersfoort Racing

Hughes will join the Dutch squad for his first full season in the Formula 1 feeder series after contesting three rounds last year for HWA Racelab, which has since departed the championship and subsequently been replaced by VAR. The team has been a regular winner in junior single-seaters for several...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Supercars wants to race outside Australia again

Howard made his intention to take Supercars beyond Aussie shores clear during a briefing with media, shortly after he was announced as the category's latest CEO. Having led the operational line on past trips to China, the Middle East and the US over the past two decades, he says it's time to revisit international opportunities after several years of focus solely on Australia and New Zealand.
MOTORSPORTS

