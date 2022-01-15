STORM MODE: The heaviest of the snow is done, flurries this afternoon
By Kenton Gewecke, Matt Beckwith,, Joseph Meyer, KOMU 8 First Alert Weather
KOMU
3 days ago
The bulk of the moisture is done, but a few flurries will remain possible through the afternoon. You can keep tabs on those with the interactive radar. Temperatures will hold near 30° through the afternoon, but it will feel like the 20s as breezy winds continue. ACCUMULATION. Snowfall...
BOSTON (CBS) – You gotta admit, this winter has been pretty easy thus far. We have really only had one significant snowstorm, back on January 7 and most of that snow was essentially vaporized in less than a week. We have had some very cold days, but the harshest cold has been fleeting, in and out of here in a day or two.
We have also had a bit of luck (good or bad depending on your perspective) with several storms missing to our south and Monday’s storm heading well to our west.
Is our luck about...
Tuesday is shaping up to be the last real sunny day of the week before major changes arrive in Acadiana for the latter half of the week. The changes will be the result of a front that is moving through late Wednesday night and will usher in cold, wet, and windy weather on Thursday.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We survived the big snow of 2022. While I am mostly kidding, it honestly isn’t every year that we see a snowstorm with more than 7” of snow falling.
Officially, the two day snow total was 9.2”. Some of the snow was tacked on after the main round of snow but overall the day was about what we expected it was going to be. Snow totals coming out were closely in line with what we forecast.
It’s always nice to see your forecast mostly verify, and we are seeing that with our KDKA forecast.
Looking ahead there are a couple...
Be ready for lots of snow melt today as temps surge into the 40s and 50s this afternoon! A bitter cold snap will arrive tonight and hits the region hard. The best day of the week will be today, just watch for the breeze. Temps will quickly rise in the 40s and lower 50s by this afternoon all thanks to a breezy south wind at 10-15mph, gusting to 25 mph.
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with warmer temperatures due to strong winds from the south. High: 72. Winds: S 15-20 MPH. TONIGHT: Increasing clouds after midnight and remaining breezy. Low: 59. Winds: S 10-15 MPH. TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with storms possible (especially SE counties). A cold front will drop our temperatures in the afternoon and […]
DENVER(CBS)- Conditions will come together over northeastern Colorado for a rare weather combination for Wednesday. A Canadian cold front will mix up with warm moist air pushing northward from a moist, low pressure system in the southwest.
It’s a First Alert Weather Day because a Winter Weather Advisory is posted for Denver and all of northeastern Colorado for 5am thru 8pm Wednesday for freezing drizzle and light snow. Freezing drizzle doesn’t happen often in Colorado. It’s even more rare to occur in the month of January. See this article from Meteorologist Chris Spears.
This combination will make for a thin glaze of ice on many surfaces along with a layer of light snow developing. This could make for an icy morning and afternoon commute.
Snowfall amounts will be very light in and around the Front Range. With an inch or less expected over the Denver metro area.
The mountains will also, pick up very light amounts of snow with the blast moving thru.
Temperatures will be dropping along with the freezing precipitation. Highs across the state Wednesday will be in the 30s and 40s.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The winds have finally died down after a very windy Monday all across the state. BWI Marshall reported a 48 mph wind gust on Monday.
Sunshine, but a still rather chilly day is coming on Tuesday, with highs only in the upper 30’s. On Wednesday a warmer southwest flow will boost our afternoon high to the upper 40’S to make it the warmest day of the week.
Clouds will come back on Wednesday night as yet another cold front approaches. Some showers, which may mix with some snow, may move in later at night into Thursday morning.
Thursday will begin to get colder most of the afternoon with more sub-freezing air coming especially on Friday and Saturday. Partly cloudy skies will accompany the new arctic air.
By Saturday we may see overcast skies, as a system may be developing someplace off the east coast, but no details are available at this time. This of course will be monitored all week long by our first alert weather team.
Highs this weekend will still only be around freezing once again. This January is turning out to be much colder than previous ones over the past several years.
Have a great day and stay tuned!
Bob Turk
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Winter finally arrived in South Florida on Tuesday morning with chilly morning temps.
In fact, it was some of the coldest air of the season. South Florida awoke to temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s.
Despite all the winter sunshine, highs will struggle to reach 70 degrees in the afternoon. Most neighborhoods will remain in the upper 60s.
Tuesday night will be chilly again not quite as cold with temperatures mostly in the low to mid-50s across South Florida.
As winds begin to shift out of the east on Wednesday, our temperatures will increase to the mid-70s. By Thursday and Friday morning we’ll wake up with the mid to upper 60s and highs will be in the upper 70s.
The rain chance is on the rise late week into the weekend ahead of our next cold front. Spotty showers will be possible on Friday. Scattered showers stick around on Saturday. A few showers on Sunday and then we’ll be cooler by next Monday.
A cold front will arrive late Tuesday night and that is going to set us up for bitter cold temperatures the rest of the week. The high temperature on Wednesday will be near 40°, but most of us won’t be awake to experience it. That’s because it’s happening when the clock strikes midnight, from there temperatures will fall to the middle 20s by morning and to near 20° by the afternoon.
The weather will be nice and cool for the next few days before the next cold front rolls through.
WWLTV’s Meteorologist Payton Malone says, “We’ll have nice weather Tuesday and Wednesday before the big cold front Thursday. Tuesday highs
DENVER (CBS4) – When it comes to winter precipitation in Colorado the type that comes to mind for most people is snow. Our high altitude allows a lot of snow to fall in our state, even during months of the year when the rest of the country would be shocked to see the white stuff. In addition to snow we can also see sleet, freezing rain and graupel, which is sometimes referred to as snow pellets. Rain can fall in Colorado during the winter but it isn’t as common because we are usually too cold.
So what determines if we get...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another January cold snap has arrived. And while it’s not the coldest we’ve experienced so far this month, it will linger a little longer.
WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says the Twin Cities reached a high temperature of 42 degrees Monday, which is typical of mid-March.
No snow will fall overnight, but it will certainly get blown all around in northern Minnesota, which got some fresh snow Tuesday. Wind speeds will be as fast as 40 mph throughout the state, including the metro.
The National...
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Frost Advisory is in effect again for inland areas of Citrus and Hernando counties until 8am. After a chilly morning, temperatures climb quickly into the low 70s by the afternoon. That’s close to average for January, and it should feel comfortable in the sunshine. It won’t be quite as cold […]
A much more "interesting" weather pattern is on tap for Acadiana for the remainder of the week with spring-like temperatures Wednesday, followed by a strong cold front and storms Wednesday night, then winter temperatures and perhaps some wintry weather to follow into Thursday night and early Friday.
SHREVEPORT, La. - A cold front could spawn severe storms across east Texas, Toledo Bend, northwest Louisiana and southeast Arkansas. The Storm Prediction Center has this area under a Marginal Risk of severe storms for Wednesday afternoon. All modes of severe weather are included...hail, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes. Here...
CHICAGO (CBS) — An arctic blast of air arrives late Tuesday night, setting us up for a much colder weather pattern that will last for the next several days.
Temperatures on Wednesday morning will be in the low to mid-20s, but temperatures will drop throughout the day, ending up in the teens by Wednesday afternoon. A gusty northwest wind will produce wind chills in the single digits for Wednesday afternoon.
A north wind off the lake will produce heavy snow showers in parts of northwestern Indiana on Wednesday evening through Thursday. A Winter Storm Watch is in...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A pleasant day is in store Wednesday as temperatures briefly thaw in the upper 40s by the afternoon. The thaw will be short-lived as another Arctic front moves east.
Much of Wednesday remains dry, clouds will increase at night and it’s possible that a few rain showers break out during the evening and continue during the first half of the night. As Arctic air rushes in, rain will quickly change to wet snow and this will happen by sunrise Thursday, if not earlier.
We are not expecting significant accumulations with this event, it is the timing during the morning...
