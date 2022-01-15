ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Icon of French left Taubira joins crowded presidential race

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLYON, France (AP) — A progressive icon from the South American territory of French Guiana on Saturday joined the race for France’s presidential election in April, promising to push back against the “discourse of hate” that has stained the campaign and seeking to unite France’s long-fractured left...

The Independent

Eric Zemmour: French far-right presidential candidate fined for inciting race hate

French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour has been fined €10,000 (£8,350) for inciting racial hatred by calling child migrants “thieves, rapists and murderers”. The 63-year-old former political commentator was not present at the Paris criminal court on Monday as the verdict was delivered. Judges said he risked a prison sentence if he failed to pay the fine. Mr Zemmour said he would appeal the ruling.His lawyer Olivier Pardo said the presidential contender would not attend the court “in order to prevent the judicial compound from turning into a non-stop TV news studio”.Mr Zemmour, who has two previous convictions on similar...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

EU chief scraps meetings because driver is COVID-19 positive

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday that she has canceled her in-person appointments at the European Parliament this week after her driver tested positive for COVID-19.Von der Leyen said she was already in Strasbourg, France, for the plenary when she was told of the news and immediately headed back to European Union headquarters in Brussels She faced a heavy program in Strasbourg over the next three days, including attending a solemn remembrance for David Sassoli the European Parliament president, who died last week. She was also scheduled to have meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and preside over the College of EU Commissioners for their weekly meeting. “Regretfully, I must therefore cancel my participation” to the legislative session, she tweeted.___Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic Read More EU flag drapes coffin of Sassoli, head of bloc's parliamentFrance takes EU reins with push for more sovereigntyWhy are millions of people not yet vaccinated against coronavirus?
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRQE News 13

French presidential contenders adapt campaign to pandemic

PARIS (AP) — The conservative candidate in France’s presidential election said on Tuesday she will adapt her campaign to pandemic conditions, focusing on social media and shunning large voter rallies in favor of small gatherings. Like Republicans Party candidate Valérie Pécresse, other contenders running in April’s election are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
bulletin-news.com

French Far-Left Presidential Candidate Tries to Secure Votes with Promise of Jobs

Far-left With an unprecedented “immersive and olfactory” gathering, French presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon hailed migrants and Russia while mocking campaign opponents on Sunday, hoping to resuscitate his failing campaign for April’s election. Yes, olfactory: the marketing team employed screens and speakers to surround attendees in the Nantes...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Maltese legislator elected European Parliament president

Roberta Metsola, a Christian Democratic politician from Malta was elected president of the European Union’s parliament Tuesday, taking over for a 2½-year term following the death of Socialist David Sassoli last week.Metsola is only the third woman elected to the post. Her birthday was Tuesday, and at age 43, she is the European Parliament s youngest president. Sassoli, 65, had been sick for several months, and before his death the Italian politician declined to seek another term. Metsola was the candidate of the parliament’s biggest group, and she received 458 of the 616 votes cast Tuesday. She had...
POLITICS
The Independent

Leaders of Germany, Spain meet to align progressive agendas

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez met Monday in the Spanish capital to align their left-wing governments' agendas and plan how to boost progressive policies in the 27-nation European Union After taking over last month from Angela Merkel as leader of the EU’s most populous nation and its largest economy, Scholz joined Sánchez in the selected group of progressive EU politicians holding office. Both leaders also head unprecedented coalition governments in their respective countries.Sánchez greeted Scholz at the stairs of the Moncloa Palace in the outskirts of Madrid which hosts the Spanish prime minister’s...
POLITICS
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Headed to disaster? US, Russia harden stances in talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The failure of last week’s high-stakes diplomatic meetings to resolve escalating tensions over Ukraine has put Russia, the United States and its European allies in uncharted post-Cold War territory, posing significant challenges for the main players to avoid an outright and potentially disastrous confrontation. Unlike...
POLITICS
conchovalleyhomepage.com

German med students praised for standing up to protesters

BERLIN (AP) — German officials have praised a group of medical students who held a silent vigil outside a hospital in Dresden late Thursday in protest against a rally by far-right vaccine skeptics. Saxony’s governor, Michael Kretschmer, thanked the students Friday on Twitter, saying they had made a “clear...
PROTESTS
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Denmark lifts COVID restrictions, opens many public venues

HELSINKI (AP) — Denmark lifted a number of coronavirus restrictions and allowed the reopening of certain venues Sunday despite the spread of the omicron variant in the country. Cinemas, zoos, museums and theaters were among the places that could welcome visitors again. Limited numbers of spectators also were allowed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

South Korea has quietly picked a side in the US-China rivalry

South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China’s Xi threatens ‘catastrophic consequences’ if China confronted

Chinese leader Xi Jinping threatened on Monday that a confrontation with China would only result in “catastrophic consequences.”. During a speech before the virtual-only Davos World Economic Forum, Xi said the world needs to move away from what he called a “Cold War mentality.”. “Our world today is...
CHINA
AFP

A year after arrest, Navalny says no 'regret' about return to Russia

The Kremlin's most prominent critic Alexei Navalny said Monday he did not regret returning to Russia a year ago, despite his jailing and a historic crackdown on the opposition. On his return to Russia, Navalny was jailed for more than two years on old fraud charges he says are politically motivated.
EUROPE
AFP

Turkey ignores European deadline to release rights leader

A Turkish court on Monday extended the detention of a civil society leader, ignoring a deadline from Europe's top human rights body to release him, in a case that has hurt Ankara's ties with the West. The 64-year-old businessman and philanthropist, Osman Kavala, has been held without a conviction since October 2017 for allegedly financing a wave of 2013 anti-government protests and playing a role in an attempted coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2016. But an Istanbul court on Monday turned down a motion from Kavala's defence for him to be released. And the court set a new hearing for February 21. The case is souring Turkey's ties with its traditional Western allies.
ADVOCACY

