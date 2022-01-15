ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monkey gangs ‘hooked on sugary drinks’ rampage through town mugging tourists for food & belongings in reign of terror

By Imogen Braddick
 3 days ago

MONKEY gangs "hooked on sugary drinks" have been rampaging through a Thailand town mugging tourists for food and belongings in a fresh wave of terror.

Thousands of the unruly primates have been roaming the streets and terrorising visitors in the tourist hotspot of Lopburi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J9lCU_0dmk0F9M00
The frenzied monkeys have been rampaging through Lopburi mugging locals and tourists Credit: ViralPress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37jCY5_0dmk0F9M00
The lawless monkeys have flooded the town's streets since Thailand reopened to tourists Credit: ViralPress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NB3E6_0dmk0F9M00
Lopburi is known for its massive monkey population which attracts tourists from all over the world Credit: ViralPress

The town located some 90 miles north of capital Bangkok is known for its massive monkey population which attracts tourists from all over the world.

And since Thailand threw open its doors again to holidaymakers in November, the lawless monkeys have flooded the town's streets.

The primates have been wreaking havoc by climbing on people, stealing glasses from tourists and running across cars.

To make matters worse, the gangs are feasting on sugary treats from the locals as they believe the animals bring good luck to the area.

The monkeys had been missing out on snacks from visitors, but the fiends are now gorging on hundreds of bananas and syrupy drinks every day.

Footage snapped earlier this week shows the animals causing chaos as they scurry around the ancient city.

Locals can be seen handing out plastic tubes filled with syrup and sugar, which the monkeys suck dry before grabbing bananas from another man.

The creatures show a complete lack of fear for humans which means they exhibit extremely bold behaviour - clambering across the windshields of moving cars and jumping over people in the street.

There are also said to be rival monkey gangs marking their territory, sparking clashes when the two groups meet in the street.

One monkey troop lives in a nearby ruined temple, the other in an abandoned cinema.

In March 2020, the monkeys had an astonishing mass brawl over scraps of food.

The brazen fight in the middle of the street held up traffic for four minutes before one group was chased away.

Local Khun Itiphat said at the time: “I could hear them squealing. Then they ran on to the road and began wrestling.”

Vet Supakarn Kaewchot said: “They are so used to having tourists feed them. With tourists gone, they’ve more aggressive.

"They’re invading buildings and forcing people to flee their homes.”

And in February last year, dozens of monkeys took over a swimming pool at a school and rummaged through the bins in search of food.

Many of the creatures congregate around an ancient Buddhist temple, but they also took over the cinema, forcing the previous owner to move out and shut down the business.

STERILISATION

Government officials have tried to control the money population without success.

In 2020, large numbers of monkeys were sterilised after their numbers spiralled out of control during the Covid lockdown, with well-meaning locals feeding them sugary drinks.

Eye-watering pics show the unconscious primates stretched out on operating tables in Thailand while vets carefully give the sex-crazed males the snip.

Thung Tale Wildlife Conservation officer Suwat Suksiri led a team of vets to catch the rowdy primates.

He said: "We had to have monkeys neutered because the residents said the more wild monkey population means the more problems and conflicts could happen between them."

But locals think the monkeys are lucky and hold a festival for them annually.

Environmental officer Narongporn Daudduem said the department has a long-term plan to build a sanctuary in another part of the city.

But the plans are likely be met with resistance from some of the residents who don't want the monkeys living near them.

Wildlife across Thailand is a strong draw for the 35million tourists that visit every year and account for around 20 per cent of its economy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MQmyV_0dmk0F9M00
Street monkeys in the city of Lopburi in Thailand Credit: Getty

Related
Daily Mail

Thousands of monkeys terrorise Thai town: Rival gangs battle for supremacy as they compete for food - even climbing on humans and cars - after getting hooked on sugary drinks

Hordes of rampaging wild monkeys have been terrorising a town in Thailand as they become hooked on sugary drinks while waffling down bananas. The town of Lopburi, around 90 miles north of the capital Bangkok, is well-known for its monkey population which brings tourists from around the world, with locals even holding an annual festival to honour the primates.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Gangs#Sugar#Monkeys#Economy
PennLive.com

Sugar-addicted monkeys go bananas, trash Thai town

These monkeys went bananas. A bunch of primates absolutely trashed a city in Thailand as a result of—get this—sugar addiction. The Daily Mail details that it all began back in November after COVID-19 restrictions were eased and more tourists made their way back to the country. The city of Lopburi—which lies around 90 miles north of Bangkok—happens to be a tourist favorite mainly for the access people have to its native macaques species.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Boy, 13, is rushed to hospital after his eyes swelled SHUT when he suffered an allergic reaction to Facebook's £299 Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headset he got as a Christmas present

A boy was rushed to hospital after he had an allergic reaction to the Facebook virtual reality headset he got for Christmas, swelling his eyes shut. Lewis Gray, 13, was thrilled when he received the Oculus Quest 2 from his grandparents and couldn't wait to strap it to his head and start gaming.
HEALTH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Thailand
Daily Mail

Meet Earth's first GIANT! Huge reptile with a 6.5ft skull, a 56ft-long body and a weight of 40 TONNES roamed the ocean of what is now Nevada 246 million years ago

A giant reptile with a 56-feet-long body that weighed in at a whopping 40 tonnes prowled the ocean of what is now Nevada some 246 million years ago. The creature — 'Cymbospondylus youngorum' — may have been Earth's first giant creature, palaeontologists led from the Universities of Bonn have reported.
WILDLIFE
parentherald.com

Stillborn Baby Shows Signs of Life, Stuns Undertaker Who Was Preparing Him for Burial

An undertaker had the shock of his life. He was preparing to bury a premature stillborn baby when he noticed that the infant had a faint heartbeat. Baby Augustus, the stillborn baby, was born at seven months to his 18-year-old mother at a hospital in Ariquemes in Brazil in late December 2021. The doctors declared that the child was dead upon birth.
Daily Mail

Daughters reveal how they only learned that their mother was a secret Bletchley Park codebreaker who helped steal Hitler's biggest war secrets after she died aged 89

The inspiring story of a Bletchley Park codebreaker who put aside personal anguish to help defeat the Germans has been revealed 76 years later. Former accounts clerk Daisy Lawrence deciphered intercepted enemy messages between the Japanese, Germans and Italians in her top secret role. She showed incredible mental fortitude as...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
allthatsinteresting.com

Enraged Monkeys In India Have Thrown Hundreds Of Dogs From Tall Buildings And Trees In Terrifying ‘Revenge’ Killings

After a pack of wild dogs in the Indian state of Maharashtra allegedly killed a baby monkey in November, the primates have taken revenge by purging an entire town of its dogs. If the figures are accurate, the phrase “monkey see, monkey do” has never been more disturbing. After seeing wild dogs kill a baby monkey in November, a group of primates in the Indian state of Maharashtra has launched a series of revenge killings — and has reportedly killed 250 dogs by throwing them off buildings and treetops.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Human-raised chimp sent to Kenya to learn how to live with other apes beaten to death by fellow chimpanzees

A chimpanzee that had been raised by humans died last week after it was killed by other chimpanzees in a sanctuary in Kenya where it was being slowly integrated.On 17 December the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya announced in a statement on Facebook that the female chimpanzee named Baran, 4, had died just months after it was brought to the sanctuary to be integrated with other chimpanzees." width="500">The sanctuary said that Baran had undergone a successful 90-day quarantine period as stipulated by the Director of Veterinary Services and enforced by Kenya Wildlife Services. She had been moved to the main...
ANIMALS
