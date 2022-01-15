ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Within the ashes full of memories, a wedding ring is found

By Brooklyn Norris
KSN.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUPERIOR, Colo. (KDVR) — It’s all thanks to some volunteers working to clear burned cars in areas impacted by the recent Colorado wildfires. Time is ticking. In just days, crews will begin removing debris from properties left devastated by the Marshall Fire. It is why Karla Bennet...

www.ksn.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Wedding ring found on Chicago sidewalk returned to owner

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- A Chicago man who found a wedding ring on a sidewalk said he was able to return the lost item to its owner after his social media post went viral. Jonah Newman said he was walking with his wife, Amy Kirscher, on Sunday afternoon when they found a wedding ring on the sidewalk in front of a Wicker Park home.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Lost Wedding Ring Found in Wicker Park Reunited With Owner

In a happy ending to a story that garnered widespread attention, a lost wedding ring found in Chicago has been reunited to its rightful owner. This past Sunday afternoon, Jonah Newman and his wife were walking their dog in the Wicker Park neighborhood when they stumbled upon a very small and important piece of jewelry on the sidewalk.
CHICAGO, IL
Nisqually Valley News

Yelm Family Offers Reward For Lost Wedding Ring

Beverly Tustison is a Yelm resident with deep roots in the town. Tustison and her husband Carl were married for 61 years before he died in August. The two raised a family of 12, consisting of both biological and adopted children. During his younger years, Carl served in the United...
YELM, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
hoiabc.com

Peoria grocery deliver driver reunited with missing wedding ring

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - After almost two weeks of searching for her wedding ring, a Peoria woman says it ended up in someone else’s grocery bags. She was delivering groceries when it slipped off. Now, she’s hoping others pay it forward, like the woman who returned her ring.
PEORIA, IL
WOWT

Mysterious military memories found at Bellevue business

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A local businessman was baffled as to how a surprising discovery ended up in his shop, but was determined to find its rightful owner. After moving boxes and equipment into his Bellevue shop eight months ago, roofing contractor Luke Cochran said he needed to get organized.
BELLEVUE, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Ashes#Wedding Ring#Kdvr#Time#Purse
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Indy100

Photo of woman working at a cash-register with newborn baby horrifies the internet

An image of a woman working while taking care of her newborn has horrified people online.The photo has circulated on many social media platforms, including the antiwork Reddit forum.The Reddit user who posted the image said that they first found it on Facebook.“The other day, I was in BP and I saw this lady. She was the cashier. And she was taking care of her baby so patiently, so well, and so lovingly. All while working,” read the caption of the person who first posted the photo. She added that the woman was still able to do her job...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Crewmembers Say Missing TV Producer Took Off Running Into Idaho Forest And Vanished

27-year-old Terrence Chemel Woods Jr. grew up in Capitol Heights, Maryland, and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2013. He lived in London, England for several years and returned to the United States in 2018. He worked on the hit television show The Voice UK at one point, and Terrence traveled the world to work on television shows and documentaries, reports Deadline.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Society
TMZ.com

Wedding Party Turns Ugly After Cops Are Called, Mass Chaos

A wedding party in Southern California turned into an all-out brawl with police -- a melee that started with a simple noise complaint ... and the video is wild. Check out this footage, obtained by TMZ, which we're told shows what occurred after a wedding ceremony at a Quality Inn in Barstow, CA Sunday night, into early Monday morning.
BARSTOW, CA
Complex

Cracker Barrel to Pay $9.4 Million After Customer Ordered, Drank From Glass Filled With Chemical Instead of Water

American restaurant chain Cracker Barrel has must pay a man $9.4 million in damages after he was served a glass filled with chemicals instead of water, CNN reports. The incident occured in 2014, when William Cronnon was having lunch at a Marion County Cracker Barrel and drank from a cup filled with what he believed to be water. Cronnon “immediately [realized] that it was not ice water but was some chemical that caused a burning sensation in his mouth or esophagus,” court documents read. The chemical in question was later revealed to be Eco-San, a corrosive kitchen cleaning agent that allegedly caused permanent internal injury to Cronnon.
FOOD & DRINKS
raleighcw.com

Class rings found and returned: a Texas man's mission to reunite owners with lost rings

For many teenagers, getting a class ring to commemorate their time in high school is a big deal. Unfortunately for some, their rings end up lost or stolen, as was the case for Richard Escobedo from San Antonio, Texas. His search for his own stolen ring turned into a decades-long hobby aimed at reuniting people with their long-lost class rings. He has now found and returned 96 class rings to their owners, including mine that was lost 20 years ago.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Woman's World

A Penny Worth $282,000 Could Be in Your Change Jar

Most of us never take a second glance at the pennies in our wallets. In fact, a lot of people think of the one-cent coin as something just taking up space. However, there is a particular penny in circulation that is worth way more than all of the other change you have combined.
SHOPPING
BBC

Basildon Hospital patient's wedding ring stolen

A man's wedding ring was stolen while he was in hospital. The man, who is in his 70s, was receiving treatment at Basildon Hospital when the theft took place, Essex Police said. The force said the wedding ring was taken from the patient on 25 November at about 15:00 GMT.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KSN.com

HumanKind shelters opened a COVID isolation site

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The HumanKind Ministries Shelters opened a designated COVID-19 isolation site on Friday, Jan. 14, located in the Community Room at 848 N. Market for those who are in need of shelter and have tested positive for COVID-19. As COVID-19 cases rise, many homeless shelters and services providers close their doors in order to maintain the health of existing clients. That is why HumanKind has established a COVID-19 isolation site.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Slate

We Have a Sweet Income Stream, Thanks to My Parents—but It’s Built on a Lie

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) About five years ago, my parents decided to go into a senior living community several states away. They couldn’t bear to part with their house, though, and offered it, rent-free, to my wife and myself, if we lived there. We knew we would be looking for our forever home soon and that their house is just a little too small for us to consider moving into for just two or three years. But we told my parents we just weren’t ready to take on the care of the property (it’s rather large). They really didn’t want the house to sit empty, so we decided we would figure out renters and manage the property and split the rent.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy