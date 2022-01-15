Department of Public Health Giving Hospitals Flexibility to Ensure Beds Will Be Available

Illinois Department of Public Health issued the following announcement on Jan. 6. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is announcing two new COVID-19 oral antivirals, Paxlovid (Pfizer) and Molnupiravir (Merck), will be available in Illinois later this month. The antivirals are for those with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk for becoming severely ill, including hospitalization or death. Both antivirals will be available by prescription only and should be taken as soon as possible after being diagnosed and within five days of the beginning of symptoms. Paxlovid is expected to reduce the risk of hospitalizations by 89% and Molnupiravir by about 30%. Molnupiravir is meant for use when other treatment options are not available.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO