Department of Public Health Giving Hospitals Flexibility to Ensure Beds Will Be Available

By Katie Lannan, State House News Service
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCiting a "critical staffing shortage" that has contributed to the loss of around 700 hospital beds since the start of 2021, the Department of Public Health on Friday issued a series of orders aimed at helping acute care hospitals preserve their capacity. The DPH is also advising people not...

