NFL

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots: Live stream, how to watch, time, betting odds for AFC Wild Card game

By Chris Bumbaca, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

The previous two meetings between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots were intense and consequential.

This AFC East rubber match Saturday in the AFC Wild Card round will have much higher stake, somehow.

The first matchup, in Buffalo, featured howling winds and pregame snow. Bill Belichick and the Patriots staff decided to take the ball out of rookie quarterback Mac Jones' hands, and New England rushed it 46 times for 222 yards against the Bills for a 14-10 win on Monday Night Football.

Behind quarterback Josh Allen, Buffalo would get its revenge with a Week 16 victory that paved the path for their second consecutive division title.

The weather Saturday is expected to be worse than that first Monday Night matchup. Wind chills will dip the temperature to the minus-10 to minus-15 range.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47vyYq_0dmjzZdL00
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen fights off a sack by New England Patriots Deatrich Wise Jr. during a Dec. 26 game. Jamie Germano, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle

Here's everything you need to know for Saturday's postseason contest.

What time does Patriots at Bills start?

Kickoff is Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET. from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

What TV channel is Patriots at Bills on?

The game will be televised nationally on CBS with Ian Eagle (play-by-play) and Charles Davis (analyst) on the call.

How can I watch Patriots at Bills online stream?

The game can be streamed on Paramount+ , the CBS Sports app or on CBS.com . Streaming is also available on FuboTV .

What are the betting odds for Patriots at Bills?

The Bills are favored by 3.5 points and the total is 44.5, according to Tipico Sportsbook .

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots: Live stream, how to watch, time, betting odds for AFC Wild Card game

IN THIS ARTICLE
