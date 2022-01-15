Duluth Police: Man Fatally Punched, Suspect Arrested

DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) – A man has been arrested in Duluth he allegedly punched a man who died as a result of the physical altercation.

Police say that officers were dispatched to the 100 block of North 54th Avenue East on a medical and assault call at roughly 12:50 a.m. Saturday.

Duluth police say that a 46-year-old man got into a fight with a 42-year-old after an argument, and punched the younger man in the head. The younger man was on the floor when officers arrived, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 46-year-old was taken into custody and is in the St. Louis County Jail pending first-degree manslaughter charges.

The identity of the victim will be released after his next of kin is notified.