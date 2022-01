It was reported Tuesday that the Dutchess County Jail had effectively shut down due to a COVID surge among inmates and staff. Poughkeepsie Journal reports that the last couple of weeks have seen an extreme uptick in cases with 65 inmates out of an inmate population of about 200 at Dutchess County Jail have COVID. Another 71 staff members out of around 200 are out of work because they tested positive for COVID or were exposed to it. This according to Jail Superintendent Therese M. Lee. It is not known how long the shutdown will last with Lee saying, "Every inmate will be tested for COVID and then we're going to figure out where to go from there."

DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO