Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. carried the legacy of being one of the greatest activists of all time, but one who lost his life for taking the role of a fearless leader. As we approach what is known as “Martin Luther King Jr. Day,” the historical significance of this holiday touches the hearts of so many and represents a larger idea than celebrating progress towards the end of minority discrimination. It highlights not only the bravery of those who endured years on end of pain, suffering, and degradement but honors the man who spoke out and made a difference.

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO