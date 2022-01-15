ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Warrensville Hts mayor drops out of Cuyahoga County executive race

By News 5 Staff
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ljp60_0dmjyot900

Warrensville Heights Mayor Brad Sellers announced that he is withdrawing from the Cuyahoga County executive race after joining it less than two weeks prior.

Sellers issued the following statement Saturday:

“I entered the race for Cuyahoga County Executive on January 5, 2022. Recent reports have now become a distraction in this race, so today I am announcing I am withdrawing my candidacy for the position of Cuyahoga County Executive.”

Comprised of 59 cities, villages, and communities, Cuyahoga County’s population over the recent decade has largely remained stagnant, according to the most recent census. Growing the county, enhancing its economy, and tackling the behemoth that is the possible construction of a new county jail is likely to be major issues over the course of the campaign.

Sellers, a former professional basketball player prior to his time in city government, said county government and its $1.5 billion budget has much to improve upon.

That leaves two candidates seeking to replace Armond Budish, who currently serves as the Cuyahoga County Executive. The candidates are former University Circle Inc. president Chris Ronayne, a Democrat, and former county commissioner Lee Weingart, a Republican.

RELATED: Cuyahoga County executive's race now has third candidate as Warrensville Hts mayor announces bid

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 3

Bill Johnson
3d ago

Oh what a bullsh!t excuse. Recent reports have become a distraction? He should be criminally investigated for his actions and not by his appointed law department but by a county grand jury. Additionally he forced Annette Blackwell out using Marsha Fudge's influence. Now questions are being asked whether his divorce was to circumvent healthcare rules and are they legal.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cuyahoga County, OH
Elections
Local
Ohio Government
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Elections
City
Warrensville Heights, OH
Warrensville Heights, OH
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Armond Budish
Person
Brad Sellers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Tv#County Executive#Android Tv#Mayor#County Government#University Circle Inc#Democrat#Republican#Amazon Fire Tv#Directv#Hulu Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy