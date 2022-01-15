ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Rookie’ Teases an Awkward Double Date

By Maggie Schneider
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Va2zM_0dmjym7h00

The new trailer for “The Rookie” is giving fans a taste of what is to come in its upcoming episode. One plot line involves a double date.

The new episode of “The Rookie” airs next Sunday, January 23 on ABC. To get fans excited about what’s coming next, the network has released a short promo video.

One plot line that the trailer features is the possibility of a double date between Tim Bradford and Lucy Chen. While the characters meet at the same place, they are not on the outing together. Meeting each other’s new dates makes the sequence look very awkward.

Watch “The Rookie” teaser below and see for yourself.

https://youtu.be/2sySjFxH4BM

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Rookie 4×12 Promo "The Knock" (HD) Nathan Fillion series (https://youtu.be/2sySjFxH4BM)

Fans in the comments are excited to see what happens next with Lucy and Tim’s storylines. It sounds like viewers are rooting for the pair to get together.

“Okay seriously I’m just going to say it does anybody else notice that Lucy and Tim are sitting next to each other across from the people that their so-called dating or seeing? I’m calling it they are totally END GAME,” Joshaunna Washington writes.

“Can I just say I knew something like this was coming 🤣🤣 I feel like they’ll both realize the chemistry they have more on that date 😁 and they’ll talk about the dog,” another user says.

Others are curious as to how the double date came to be.

“Was it Tim that suggested the double date? I can feel the awkwardness already,” someone adds.

Unfortunately, “The Rookie” viewers will have to wait until next Sunday to watch it all unfold.

‘The Rookie’ Filming On Pause?

Due to the rise of coronavirus cases, it looks like production is slowing down for “The Rookie.” On January 5th, producers announced that the Omicron variant is causing the creative team much concern. ABC says they are making this decision “out of an abundance of caution.”

Luckily, it does not look like new episodes of “The Rookie” will be delayed. There will be new episodes of the drama airing on January 23, as well as January 30th. Although there is nothing slated for after these dates, we should expect news on that front soon.

What does this mean for other ABC network shows? “Grey’s Anatomy,” “General Hospital,” and “Station 19” are both taking a break from production as well. CBS is following the network’s lead, putting “NCIS” and “NCIS: Los Angeles” on a brief filming break. The Grammy Awards are also being postponed to an undetermined date.

“The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority,” the Recording Academy says in their statement.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘9-1-1’: FOX Boss Teases More Potential Offshoots in ‘9-1-1’ Universe

A higher-up at FOX recently teased the potential for more 9-1-1 franchise shows. Currently, 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star are doing very well on the network. 9-1-1 follows a group of first responders as they tackle tough cases and have to deal with chaotic personal lives. 9-1-1: Lone Star follows a similar premise, but in Texas. Now, it looks like more of these shows could be headed to the network.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘The Rookie’: One Dark Scene Threw Viewers for a Loop

ABC’s The Rookie caught some fans off guard after airing one scene that some say went too far. The American police drama follows John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) who is a 45-year-old ‘rookie’ with the Los Angeles Police Department. Nolan is a middle-aged divorcee with an adult son formerly in the construction business.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Is Parker in Trouble of Losing Position With the Team?

Gary Cole just joined NCIS as Alden Parker, and some fans are worried we’re going to lose him already. Cole joined the series to play the former FBI Agent turned NCIS Special Agent in charge at the beginning of this season. Despite the fact that he joined the show to fill the impossible shoes of since departed Mark Harmon, fans have really taken a liking to him.
TV SERIES
startattle.com

The Rookie (Season 4 Episode 11) “End Game”, trailer, release date

The team must rely on a cr—nal for his expertise to help take down an even bigger threat. Startattle.com – The Rookie | ABC. Meanwhile, Officers Chen and Bradford investigate the m–der of an unhoused teenager who used to be friends with Tamara. This episode was directed by Tori Garrett and written by Terence Paul Winter.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Fillion
cartermatt.com

All Rise season 3: Simone Missick teases premiere date, filming

For everyone out there interested in finally checking out All Rise season 3, rest assured that work is finally getting underway!. In a new post on Instagram (see below), star Simone Missick revealed that filming is getting underway over the course of the next few days. Not only that, but the show will premiere on its new home (OWN) a little later this spring.
TV SERIES
Soap Opera Digest

Rome Flynn To Appear On THE ROOKIE

Rome Flynn (ex-Zende, B&B) will be appearing in this Sunday’s episode of THE ROOKIE, titled “End Game”. The series stars soap alums Nathan Fillion (ex-Joey, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) and Eric Winter (ex-Rex, DAYS).
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Awkwardness#Teases#Grammy Awards#The Recording Academy#Abc#Javascript#Omicron
CinemaBlend

Why Michael Weatherly Is Leaving CBS' Bull After Six Seasons

Michael Weatherly has been a mainstay on CBS for over a decade thanks first to a long stint on NCIS followed by starring in Bull as his own series, but now his time on his second hit CBS show is coming to an end. The actor shockingly announced that he's leaving Bull after six seasons, but not without giving an explanation for why. And that's not all the news on the Bull front.
TV SERIES
TVLine

PaleyFest 2022: Ghosts, Cobra Kai, Superman & Lois, Hacks, NCIS Shows and More Among In-Person Panels

PaleyFest 2022 has unveiled its in-person slate for this year’s event, and it includes superheroes and supernatural spirits. The lineup for the annual TV festival, which will take place from April 2-10 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, will kick off with a panel for This Is Us‘ final season. The event will also recognize two other shows that will be saying goodbye, AMC’s Better Call Saul and ABC’s black-ish. Other panel highlights include CBS’ freshman comedy Ghosts, The CW’s Superman & Lois, Netflix’s Emily in Paris and an evening celebrating the NCIS universe. “We are thrilled to announce the full lineup for...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Grammy
Hello Magazine

9-1-1 showrunner Tim Minear shares heartbreaking update on crossover

9-1-1 fans have been looking forward to a second crossover between the original Fox series and the spin-off Lone Star - but it looks like there's a chance it may not be viable this year. EXCLUSIVE: 9-1-1's Oliver Stark reveals 'huge wrench' may tear apart Buck and Taylor's romance. COVID-19...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Bull to End After 6 Seasons

CBS is parting ways with Bull in the wake of Michael Weatherly‘s decision to quit the series. The final episode is slated to air in May. “I’ve decided it’s time to pursue new creative challenges and bring his story to a close,” Weatherly announced on Twitter late Tuesday. “It has been an honor to work with this talented cast, crew, and writing/producing team who helped reinvent the legal drama. Stay tuned for a big series finish. Thanks to all the fans from the bottom of my heart. You will always be a part of our Bull family!” Season to date, Bull is...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Michael B. Jordan And Lori Harvey Share Steamy Pics From New Year’s Eve Celebration

IMDb.com, Inc. takes no responsibility for the content or accuracy of the above news articles, Tweets, or blog posts. This content is published for the entertainment of our users only. The news articles, Tweets, and blog posts do not represent IMDb's opinions nor can we guarantee that the reporting therein is completely factual. Please visit the source responsible for the item in question to report any concerns you may have regarding content or accuracy.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Two Drown in ‘Abnormal’ Waves Off Coast of Peru Following Tonga Volcano Eruption

Earlier this weekend, news emerged that an underwater volcano near Tonga erupted. The eruption and aftershocks were so large that they could be seen from space and felt as far as Colorado. In the aftermath of the eruption, officials put the entire coast of California and Alaska on Tsunami Advisories as Japan also placed many of its islands under a Tsunami Watch. Because the eruption knocked out a large portion of Tonga’s communication lines, news has been scarce from the area. While we wait to hear more about the full extent of the destruction and casualties, at least two people have reportedly drowned in Peru.
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

369K+
Followers
37K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy