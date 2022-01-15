ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Priyanka Chopra talks Nick Jonas breakup rumors after Instagram name change

By Jessica Bennett
 3 days ago
All is well between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who married in 2018. Getty Images for John Varvatos

Priyanka Chopra is finally addressing fans who believe there’s trouble in paradise for her marriage to Nick Jonas, as she changed her name from @PriyankaChopraJonas to @PriyankaChopra on Instagram last November.

Describing the online reaction as a “professional hazard” given their careers, Chopra said she found the assumption based on a social media handle disheartening.

“It’s a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that’s behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate,” she told Vanity Fair for their February 2022 issue.

“Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don’t think it needs that.”

Chopra was disheartened by fans who assumed her marriage was in trouble.

Jonas also addressed the speculation surrounding their relationship and navigating love while under public scrutiny.

“We both know that public life is something that comes with what we do,” he said. “But we’ve set real boundaries around our personal lives, our privacy, and worked really hard to create that little safe haven for ourselves with our friends and family.”

Chopra added that she’s become more introverted since being in the public eye.

Chopra has become more introverted since finding fame.

“I’m starting to protect myself a lot more because I realize how much [the entertainment business] takes out of you,” she explained.

“It takes a part of your soul, constantly trying to make sure that you say the right thing, do the right thing, dress the right way, not make a mistake, not trip because the whole world is going to watch. Or not fall when you’re walking up on a red carpet or say something wrong or have a bad f–king day.”

