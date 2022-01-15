ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, NH

Lawsuit Settled Over Bethlehem Landfill Leak

By News release
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
 3 days ago
Casella must clean up Bethlehem Landfill’s drainage channel and pay for Ammonoosuc River protection projects. January 13, 2022 (BETHLEHEM, NH) – Community Action Works (formerly Toxics Action Center) and Conservation Law Foundation (CLF) have settled their federal Clean Water Act lawsuit against Casella Waste Systems, Inc., and North Country Environmental Services,...

