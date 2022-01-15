ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Gold Rush: White Water’ Star Kayla Johanson Reflects on How She Started Mining

By Amy Myers
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43IupE_0dmjy02C00

Although Kayla Johanson is new to Gold Rush: White Water, she’s an experienced miner with several years under her belt already.

Like her good friend and boss, Dustin Hurt, Johanson developed her passion for her career from her family. Before joining the show, Johanson was the head of her own dredging company. She was a one-woman operation, relying only on herself to do all of the work that takes an entire team on Gold Rush: White Water.

“I’ve always been into rocks and finding things ever since I was a little kid, but when I was a teenager, I think I was about 17 almost 18 years old, I was living in California,” Johanson told Hollywood Soapbox. “And my dad used to take me camping up in the San Gabriel Mountains, and I used to see guys up there panning and dredging for gold. And it sparked more of an interest in it, so I started playing around with panning a little bit.”

Then Johanson worked alongside her grandfather, who taught her some of the most important lessons about gold dredging.

“And then I found out that my grandfather who lived in Arizona would do panning on the side for a little extra cash here and there, so I went and stayed with him to visit,” the Gold Rush: White Water star continued. “And he taught me about panning and reading creeks and things like that. It just stuck from there on, and it’s been an obsession ever since.”

Thanks to her grandfather’s knowledge and her perserverance, Johanson has quickly become the leader of her own team on Gold Rush: White Water.

‘Gold Rush: White Water’ Star Has Become a Role Model

When Johanson started on the show, she faced a bit of pushback from other members of the crews. As the only woman on the site, the Gold Rush: White Water star found that she had to prove she could dredge just asa well as anyone else. And soon enough, her team recognized what a powerhouse she was in the water.

Now, female fans of the show look up to Johanson for demonstrating that gold dredging isn’t a boys’ club anymore. In response to the positive feedback from women who watch the show, the Gold Rush: White Water star expressed the importance of chasing after one’s passion, no matter the stigmas that surround it.

“I think it’s a good thing for young women to see that just because a profession or a hobby is viewed as being male-dominant doesn’t mean that a woman can’t do it as well,” Johanson explained. “It’s all about what you’re interested in and what you’re passionate about, and if you’re passionate about something that is usually something guys do, then go for it. I don’t think gender should really matter if it’s something that you love to do.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’: How Did Jason Harness Die?

The Gold Rush cast members have seen their fair share of injuries and health scares, but one star tragically passed away all too soon. Jason Harness was an Oregon-based mechanic that became a part of Todd Hoffman’s team for the first two seasons of the show. But even before Harness became one of the Hoffman employees, he already faced life-altering trauma.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’ Star Chris Doumitt Manages to Bring In $600,000

“Water is our best friend and our worst enemy,” Gold Rush star Chris Doumitt explained in a recent episode. In order for the Gold Rush stars to run their operations, they need water to help sort out the gold remnants within the paydirt. At most operations in Canada, miners use water for their sluices which help filter out everything from huge rocks to tiny pieces of silt in the dirt patches. However, too much water can be detrimental to their businesses, as the excess liquid can actually push gold out the back of the machine along with the rest of the paydirt, potentially costing them hundreds of thousands of dollars.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush: White Water’ Star Dustin Hurt ‘Gambles His Future’ on Risky Strategy

On Friday’s newest episode of Gold Rush: White Water, mining boss Dustin Hurt “gambles his future” under dangerous conditions in Alaska. During Season 5 of the Gold Rush spinoff, Dustin has taken over for his father, Fred Hurt. His dad is getting older and decided to let his son handle the family mining business this season. Although Fred is absent from the hit Discovery Channel series, the “Dakota Boys” mining crew has pressed on in the Chilkat Mountains.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’ Star Tony Beets Nearly Loses Power to His Whole Operation

During a recent episode of Gold Rush, veteran miner Tony Beets and his crew almost lost power to their entire operation, which would’ve been detrimental to business. Beets invested a whopping $5 million into his operation this past season. So his team is looking to hit it big on Paradise Hill. While Tony is scouting out a 25-acre area his crew barely touched last year, he calls Mike about opening up new ground. They need to get going and quick to help make up the cost of Beets’ investment.
INDUSTRY
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’: Todd Hoffman Is Returning To a New Show

For those that have been missing Todd Hoffman since 2018, there is good news. The Gold Rush star will return with his own brand new show. That’s right. Todd is back. And, he’s making it a family affair. Along with his father Jack and his son Hunter, the gold miner is making his way back out to Alaska. Hoffman Family Gold will be coming to Discovery Channel in the early part of this year. So, the show could be announced at any moment.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’ Star Parker Schnabel Reveal Major ‘Problem’ Crew Faces This Season

When it comes to issues and problems on the job site, Gold Rush star Parker Schnabel is no stranger. However, he can’t just make more gold appear. Usually, the problems on the show revolve around equipment and machinery breaking down. Now, Schnabel is having to face a bigger issue. Finding more land to dig gold out of. The Klondike has been kind. It has made him and his crew a lot of money.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Panning#White Water#Gold Rush#Mining Equipment#Hollywood Soapbox
Outsider.com

Two Drown in ‘Abnormal’ Waves Off Coast of Peru Following Tonga Volcano Eruption

Earlier this weekend, news emerged that an underwater volcano near Tonga erupted. The eruption and aftershocks were so large that they could be seen from space and felt as far as Colorado. In the aftermath of the eruption, officials put the entire coast of California and Alaska on Tsunami Advisories as Japan also placed many of its islands under a Tsunami Watch. Because the eruption knocked out a large portion of Tonga’s communication lines, news has been scarce from the area. While we wait to hear more about the full extent of the destruction and casualties, at least two people have reportedly drowned in Peru.
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: Why Was Chester Goode Written Off?

Dennis Weaver found out he earned a role on Gunsmoke when he was out delivering flowers. The guy who played Chester Goode on this iconic western had a young family to feed. He worked odd jobs around his auditions. And his audition for Gunsmoke obviously impressed, especially when he gave Chester an obvious sense of humor.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Tonga Volcano Eruption: See How the Shockwave Impacted North Carolina

A massive volcano eruption in the South Pacific sent shockwaves thousands of miles away. And one study of where the aftershocks hit is on display on a map of North Carolina. On Saturday, the massive volcano – which lays underwater – violently erupted, causing tsunami warnings across the ocean to the west coast of the United States. But several states felt the aftershocks of the event. This includes North Carolina.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Matt Brown Updates Fans on His Winter Plans

Alaskan Bush People‘s Matt Brown is back with another video update for fans, and this time it’s all about helping others through his winter wonderland. “Hi friends! I figured I’d do a quick check in video,” the Alaskan Bush People alum begins over on Instagram Wednesday. “It’s kind of warmed up a little bit here and started to sprinkle. It’s made the snow nice and mushy,” Brown continues. It looks far from warm on Matt’s farm, however. He looks frost and wind burnt all over, but he’s surely accustomed to such Alaska-like weather.
CELEBRITIES
deseret.com

An asteroid is flying by Earth today and you can watch it live

A massive asteroid will safely fly by Earth today, but that doesn’t mean you can’t keep an eye on it. The news: The asteroid — named asteroid 1994 PC1 — will make its closest approach toward Earth for the next 200 years as it soars about 1 million miles away from Earth, according to Space.com.
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’: One Star Braves Icy Cold Waters to Make a Crucial Fix

When it comes to Gold Rush, a normal workday is sometimes far from normal. Like when you have to give in freezing waters to save the wash plant. Being tough and getting things done, that’s what Fred and his crew do like no others. Clint had to recently take a freezing plunge to get the wash plant fixed and the operation back on track. Water is arguably the most important part of the whole operation.
INDUSTRY
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

369K+
Followers
37K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy