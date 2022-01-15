ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flyers' Derick Brassard: No timeline for return

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

According to coach Mike Yeo, there's no timeline for Brassard's...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Named NHL’s First Star Of The Week

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand’s star power was on full display last week, as the Bruins winger recorded at least two points in all four of Boston’s games. On Monday, the NHL honored him as the league’s First Star of the Week. Marchand dominated the ice last week, leading the NHL with six goals and 10 points in his four games — all Boston victories. The highlight of his week came in Boston’s 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens last Wednesday, when Marchand tallied his fifth career hat trick in the victory. Before that game, Marchand had a two-goal effort in a...
NHL
texasguardian.com

Barry Trotz returns as Isles extend Flyers' skid

Brock Nelson scored shortly beyond the midway point of the second period Monday night for the New York Islanders, who never relinquished the lead in a 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers at Elmont, N.Y. Coach Barry Trotz returned to the Islanders' bench after missing the previous three games, which...
NHL
WGR550

Houser, Jankowski help Sabres down Senators

In their first matchup since Feb. 18, 2020, the Buffalo Sabres upended the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre by a final score of 3-1. Kyle Powell has a complete game recap:
NHL

