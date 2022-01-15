ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

4-year-old girl dead after Saturday morning fire in Schenectady

By Harrison Gereau
 3 days ago

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – A fire in Schenectady early Saturday morning has left a four-year-old girl dead. Schenectady Fire Department officials said the fire took place on the second floor of a residential home on the 1100 block of 6th Avenue.

Both Schenectady Police and Fire Departments responded just after 3 a.m. to the scene, where several people were found outside. The young child, who’s name was not released, was transported to Ellis Hospital, where she passed away.

Utica Fire Chief discusses fire safety and prevention

Volunteers from the Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to eight people on scene.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. This story is still developing, and will be updated when new details become available.

