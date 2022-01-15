ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Rangers' Anthony Greco: Demoted to taxi squad

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Greco was assigned to the taxi squad Saturday. With...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Gettinger
Person
Anthony Greco
Person
Jonny Brodzinski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Taxi#Demoted#Philadelphia#Saturay
Blue Seat

Brodzinski, Gettinger assigned to taxi squad; Greco to AHL

The Rangers have assigned Jonny Brodzinski and Tim Gettinger to the taxi squad. Anthony Greco has been assigned to the AHL. This likely means that one or both of Barclay Goodrow (Covid protocol) and Dryden Hunt (IR) are ready to return on Wednesday. Alexis Lafreniere still has a few days left in Covid protocol before he can return.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Draft: Malik Willis is the No. 1 quarterback, and Josh Allen is a big reason why

Malik Willis is my No. 1 quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft, and Josh Allen can help to explain why. The Bills passer, once again, silenced doubters -- a group rapidly decreasing in size -- on Saturday night with one of the most dominant quarterbacking performances in NFL playoff history. More touchdowns than incompletions, 374 total yards on 25 attempts and six rushes against the No. 2 defense in football in negative wind-chill weather.
NFL
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Has The Latest On The High-Flying Panthers

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – As the Panthers begin a new week, it’s the same old story. The Cats are the best team in hockey. And the team doesn’t just beat opponents, they dominate. Florida is on the best offensive run over the last eight games the NHL has seen in more than a quarter century. Overall, the Panthers are 8-0-1 in their last nine games and are outscoring opponents by more than double. Now, the Cats hit the road. We Want 10 If you have been to a Panthers game the last few weeks, you heard the chant. If you watched games, you heard it...
NHL
WGR550

Houser, Jankowski help Sabres down Senators

In their first matchup since Feb. 18, 2020, the Buffalo Sabres upended the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre by a final score of 3-1. Kyle Powell has a complete game recap:
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy