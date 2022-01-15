ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Maple Leafs' Pierre Engvall: Exits COVID-19 protocols

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Engvall has cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocols ahead of Saturday's...

buffalonynews.net

Capitals' Dmitry Orlov, Carl Hagelin exit COVID-19 protocol

The Washington Capitals activated defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Carl Hagelin from COVID-19 protocol prior to Sunday's game against the visiting Vancouver Canucks. Both players sat out the Capitals' last two games while in protocol. Orlov, 30, has recorded 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 36 games this season....
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Named NHL’s First Star Of The Week

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand’s star power was on full display last week, as the Bruins winger recorded at least two points in all four of Boston’s games. On Monday, the NHL honored him as the league’s First Star of the Week. Marchand dominated the ice last week, leading the NHL with six goals and 10 points in his four games — all Boston victories. The highlight of his week came in Boston’s 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens last Wednesday, when Marchand tallied his fifth career hat trick in the victory. Before that game, Marchand had a two-goal effort in a...
NHL
CBS San Francisco

Timo Meier Becomes First San Jose Shark to Score 5 Goals in One Game

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – On Monday, San Jose Sharks winger Timo Meier achieved something that hadn’t been done in an NHL game since 1994 – score five goals by himself – and he did it with a period to spare. Meier, who was named to the NHL All-Star game last week for the first time in his career, scored five goals against the Los Angeles Kings within the first 40 minutes of their match in L.A. Monday. The Sharks beat the Kings 6-2. Timo Meier scores his fifth goal this afternoon to set a new franchise record for goals in a...
NHL
