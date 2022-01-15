ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Maple Leafs' Kyle Clifford: Slated to play

 3 days ago

Per David Alter of The Hockey News, Clifford skated on the fourth...

Maple Leafs’ Lack of Depth Is Concerning

The Toronto Maple Leafs are considered a deep team, but stats on paper don’t always show up on the ice. The rotating roster movements due to COVID protocols have exposed a rather concerning lack of effective players to utilize in the bottom six, especially on the fourth line. While Toronto continues to be one of the best teams, despite the lack of depth, this deficiency should be rectified before the playoffs.
Maple Leafs’ Improved Special Teams Play Key to Playoff Run

During the 2020-21 season, the Toronto Maple Leafs finished fifth overall in the NHL regular season with 77 points and a .688 winning percentage. They were also fifth in goals for with 187 in 56 games, or 3.34 goals per game; and, they were sixth in goals against with 148, or 2.64 per game.
Maple Leafs' Muzzin diagnosed with concussion

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin is dealing with a concussion, head coach Sheldon Keefe said Tuesday, according to TSN's Mark Masters. Muzzin suffered the injury on Saturday against the St. Louis Blues following a big hit by Klim Kostin. The veteran rearguard won't travel with the team to New...
Kyle Clifford
Maple Leafs Should Change Power Play Units to Solve Marner’s Drought

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner has not scored on the powerplay in 100 games. The last time he scored a powerplay goal, you could still go to the store without a facemask. Yes, it was pre-COVID, all the way back to Feb. 1, 2020. This drought is surprising considering the Maple Leafs have the second-best powerplay in the NHL in 2021-22, clipping along at an impressive 29.7 percent. But the paradox may point to a solution that could result in an even more dangerous powerplay – move Marner to the second unit.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Houser, Jankowski help Sabres down Senators

In their first matchup since Feb. 18, 2020, the Buffalo Sabres upended the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre by a final score of 3-1. Kyle Powell has a complete game recap:
NHL

