Maple Leafs' Kyle Clifford: Slated to play

The Toronto Maple Leafs are considered a deep team, but stats on paper don’t always show up on the ice. The rotating roster movements due to COVID protocols have exposed a rather concerning lack of effective players to utilize in the bottom six, especially on the fourth line. While Toronto continues to be one of the best teams, despite the lack of depth, this deficiency should be rectified before the playoffs.
During the 2020-21 season, the Toronto Maple Leafs finished fifth overall in the NHL regular season with 77 points and a .688 winning percentage. They were also fifth in goals for with 187 in 56 games, or 3.34 goals per game; and, they were sixth in goals against with 148, or 2.64 per game.
Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin is dealing with a concussion, head coach Sheldon Keefe said Tuesday, according to TSN's Mark Masters. Muzzin suffered the injury on Saturday against the St. Louis Blues following a big hit by Klim Kostin. The veteran rearguard won't travel with the team to New...
The Toronto Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner has not scored on the powerplay in 100 games. The last time he scored a powerplay goal, you could still go to the store without a facemask. Yes, it was pre-COVID, all the way back to Feb. 1, 2020. This drought is surprising considering the Maple Leafs have the second-best powerplay in the NHL in 2021-22, clipping along at an impressive 29.7 percent. But the paradox may point to a solution that could result in an even more dangerous powerplay – move Marner to the second unit.
