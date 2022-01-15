Maple Leafs' Kyle Clifford: Slated to play

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner has not scored on the powerplay in 100 games. The last time he scored a powerplay goal, you could still go to the store without a facemask. Yes, it was pre-COVID, all the way back to Feb. 1, 2020. This drought is surprising considering the Maple Leafs have the second-best powerplay in the NHL in 2021-22, clipping along at an impressive 29.7 percent. But the paradox may point to a solution that could result in an even more dangerous powerplay – move Marner to the second unit.

NHL ・ 16 HOURS AGO