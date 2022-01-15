ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legendary ‘Elvira’ Songwriter Dallas Frazier Dead at 82

By Sterling Whitaker
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dallas Frazier, best known as the songwriter behind a long string of country hits including the Oak Ridge Boys' smash "Elvira," has died. Multiple media outlets report that Frazier died on Friday (Jan. 14) at the age of 82. Frazier was born on October 27, 1939, in Spiro, Okla.,...

