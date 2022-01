If you’re working on a proof of concept which you hope will help you raise funding, it’s fine to take a few shortcuts. Use the tech stack you know the best, don’t fall in love with your code, and when you start to experience growing pains, hopefully you’ll have the time to thoughtfully and carefully identify the bottlenecks and limits of your tech stack applied to the specific industry problem you are solving. Another great strategy is to simply copy the tech stack of a larger company with the confidence that what works for a bigger company will likely work for you.

