Cancer

Tennis Hall of Famer Chris Evert diagnosed with ovarian cancer

FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 3 days ago
(AP) – Former tennis star Chris Evert says she was diagnosed with an early stage of ovarian cancer. The 67-year-old Evert revealed the illness in a story posted Friday on ESPN.com; she is an...

Community Policy