ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Google and Facebook CEOs allegedly signed off on an illegal ad deal

By Alex Hernandez
techaeris.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new report via BuzzFeed News shows unredacted claims from a 2020 antitrust lawsuit that say Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Facebook (Meta) CEO Mark Zuckerberg both signed off on illegal ad deals. Estimated reading time: 3 minutes. This illegal ad deal is said to have given Facebook special...

techaeris.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Government to launch anti-encryption ads to convince ‘easily swayed people’ into wanting weaker phone security

The government will launch an ad campaign against end-to-end encryption, the technology that keeps messages on WhatsApp, Apple’s iMessage, and Signal secure.The Home Office has hired the M&C Saatchi advertising agency to plan the campaign using £534,000 of public funds.“We have engaged M&C Saatchi to bring together the many organisations who share our concerns about the impact end-to-end encryption would have on our ability to keep children safe,” a Home Office spokesperson said in a statement to Rolling Stone, which first reported the news.The new campaign is focused on the argument that improved encryption hampers efforts to tackle child exploitation...
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Footwear News

Some Twitter Users Are Slamming Carhartt for Its Vaccine Mandate, While Others Voice Support

Carhartt was trending on Twitter on Tuesday morning — and it wasn’t because of a trendy new item. The workwear and outdoor apparel company went Twitter viral on Tuesday morning for its stance regarding vaccinations across its staff. Various Twitter users posted an image of what appeared to be an internal email to staff members that reiterated the company’s vaccination policy. The letter, which stated that associates needed to be vaccinated by a deadline of Feb. 15, appeared to be from the company’s CEO Mark Valade and spurred a divisive reaction online, with some users calling for a boycott or cancelation...
BUSINESS
AFP

Microsoft to buy US gaming giant Activision-Blizzard for $69 bn

Microsoft announced Tuesday a $69 billion deal to purchase US gaming giant Activision Blizzard, the firm behind hits like "Call of Duty" that has been hit by allegations of sex discrimination against women. "This acquisition will accelerate the growth in Microsoft's gaming business across mobile, PC, console and cloud and will provide building blocks for the metaverse," Microsoft said in a statement. Activision, the California-based maker of "Candy Crush" has been hit by employee protests, departures, and a state lawsuit alleging it enabled toxic workplace conditions and sexual harassment against women. Over the past seven months the company has received about 700 reports of employee concerns over sexual assault or harassment or other misconduct, in some cases separate reports about the same incident, The Wall Street Journal has reported.
BUSINESS
AFP

Microsoft's acquisition of Activision to face antitrust test

Microsoft's $69 billion deal to buy video game powerhouse Activision Blizzard is expected to win out with regulators despite vows in Europe and the United States to rein in tech titans. Analysts interviewed by AFP after the merger plan was announced on Tuesday said the deal would certainly be scrutinized, but likely less intensely than would an acquisition by Amazon, Google, or Facebook-parent Meta. "From a regulatory perspective, Microsoft is not under the same level of scrutiny as other tech stalwarts," said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives. Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella "saw a window to make a major bet on consumer while others are caught in the regulatory spotlight and could not go after an asset like this," Ives added.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Stephen Peters
Person
Sheryl Sandberg
Person
Sundar Pichai
Rolling Stone

Revealed: UK Gov’t Plans Publicity Blitz to Undermine Privacy of Your Chats

The UK government is set to launch a multi-pronged publicity attack on end-to-end encryption, Rolling Stone has learned. One key objective: mobilizing public opinion against Facebook’s decision to encrypt its Messenger app. The Home Office has hired the M&C Saatchi advertising agency — a spin-off of Saatchi and Saatchi, which made the “Labour Isn’t Working” election posters, among the most famous in UK political history — to plan the campaign, using public funds. According to documents reviewed by Rolling Stone, one the activities considered as part of the publicity offensive is a striking stunt — placing an adult and child (both actors)...
U.K.
techgig.com

Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai signed 'illegal deal' to control ad market: Report

A serious anti-trust complaint in the US has reportedly revealed that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. were allegedly involved in an ad collusion plot, a charge that both tech giants denied. Attorneys for Texas and other states alleged in newly unsealed court filings that Zuckerberg and Pichai "personally approved a secret...
BUSINESS
Wired

Google's Alleged Scheme to Corner the Online Ad Market

In 2010, a Google product manager named Scott Spencer gave an interview explaining Google’s use of “second-price” auctions to place ads across the web. In a second-price auction, the highest bidder wins, but only has to pay whatever the second highest bid was. Economists love this setup—the guy who theorized it won a Nobel Prize—because it encourages participants to bid whatever the item is truly worth to them without worrying about overpaying. As Spencer explained, “ it minimizes the need to ‘game’ the system.”
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Adsense#Google Ceo#Buzzfeed News
fox29.com

Lawsuit claims Google and Facebook brokered secret deal to dominate ad market

The top executives at Google and Facebook are being accused of conspiring together by approving a secret deal that gave Facebook an advantage in online advertising auctions. Attorneys for Texas and other states, according to court filings obtained by Fox News, say that the 2018 deal between tech giants potentially violated antitrust laws by giving Facebook unlawful advantages in Google’s advertising exchange.
TECHNOLOGY
protocol.com

Zuckerberg and Pichai signed off on ad deal in states' Google case

An agreement between Google and Facebook over online ads that is the focus of a multistate antitrust lawsuit got approval at the highest level of those companies, according to a third revised complaint unveiled Friday in federal court. Before Facebook (now known as Meta) signed the deal with Google to...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
TheDailyBeast

States Claim Zuckerberg Approved Secret, Potentially Illegal Deal With Google

Unsealed allegations in a lawsuit filed by 15 states and Puerto Rico claim that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google CEO Sundar Pichai agreed to a “secret deal” that may have illegally given Facebook “a leg up in the search giant’s online advertising auctions,” according to a new report from Politico. Outlines of the alleged agreement were included in earlier versions of the anti-trust suit, which was first filed in 2020, though it has since been updated and partially unredacted. Spokespeople for the two companies denied that the agreement was improper, while a Google representative claimed that Pichai had not personally signed off on it. Google will try to have the case dismissed next week.
INTERNET
techaeris.com

Google is seeking to cooperate with the government in “securing” open-source software

Open-source software is available for any user to build on, add to, or use in any way they like. Believe it or not, Android is open-source software that allows manufacturers like Samsung, Motorola, and OnePlus to make Android devices. The areas not open for everyone to use freely are Google’s Play Store and Google Services. Google requires manufacturers to sign an agreement to access those services.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Facebook working on mysterious ‘authentic’ robot eyeball that could track where humans are looking

Facebook has patented a new technology for an “authentic” robot eye.The idea, granted in December, would let the social media company build a "high performing and realistic" eyeball that would be like an "animatronic device" to track humans’ eye movements.Tracking eye movements is used in digital ads to detect what people look at, as well as by its parent company Meta’s virtual reality applications. This could make it easier to load virtual items in a VR environment – only generating items that the user is looking at.Meta says that the metaverse does not necessitate being online more but being online in...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy