NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York Farm Bureau is now accepting applications for their 2022 scholarship opportunities. New York high school students who are graduating and interested in pursuing a career in agriculture are invited to apply for the Farm Bureau’s Agricultural Youth Scholarship. The scholarship provides winners with up to $3,000 that can be used towards their future education whether it’s for college or advanced training in the skilled trades.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO