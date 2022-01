Sounds Like A Happy Problem To Have -To Decide Between A Yacht And A Jet. First of all, we are not talking a runabout with a 40 hp Johnson. We are also not talking about a super mega yacht either. Let's take it to 110 ft. That should do it. Do we need a helicopter pad? No. As long as we have dinghies, we are ok. Does it need to have a pool? No. A large sundeck? Yes. You can always jump in the water to cool off. Inside should be what you would expect. Nice, roomy, comfy everything. We'll need a place to plug in our phones. The bedrooms should also be high-tech-looking.

5 DAYS AGO